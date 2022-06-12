Zack Greinke tosses five scoreless innings, Omaha Storm Chasers shut out Lehigh Valley

Zack Greinke threw five sharp innings in his rehab start, helping the Storm Chasers to a 10-0 shut out of Lehigh Valley on Sunday in front of 6,340 at Werner Park.

Greinke, who was put on the injured list by Kansas City with a right flexor strain, retired the first 13 batters he faced before Rafael Marchan looped a single into center field.

Greinke would retire 15 of the 16 he faced, needing only 49 pitches. He returned to the mound for the sixth, but one of his warmup pitches brought out the trainer and he was removed from the game.

Omaha's bullpen finished the two-hitter — both by Marchan — and faced 28 batters for the game.

Nick Pratto hit a three-run homer and a two-run single in the first three innings while Cam Gallagher also homered for the Chasers, who return to action at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday at Iowa for a six-game series.