LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's 5-4 victory completed a six-game series sweep of the Storm Chasers on Sunday, winning in walk-off fashion for the third time this week.

Omaha took a 4-3 lead in the eighth when it loaded the bases with three singles before Adeiny Hechavarria cleared them with a three-run double.

But the Bats rallied in the ninth. After the first two batters reached safely, Drew Mount singled to tie it and Jhonny Pereda followed with an RBI single to right to win it.

Tyler Gentry led the Chaser offense with three hits, including a solo homer, and two runs scored.

Omaha is off until Tuesday night when it hosts Iowa.

Omaha (50-54) ............. 001 000 030—4 8 0

At Louisville (59-47) .... 010 001 102—5 9 0

W: Bracho, 2-1. L: Klein, 1-2. 2B: O, Hechavarria. L, Vosler. HR: O, Gentry (12). L, Mount (1), Lopez (6).

