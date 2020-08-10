Millard North players lead AAU team to victory in River Cities championship

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The stars were out for the championship round Sunday at the River Cities Summer Tip Off, the de facto boys AAU state tournament at the Iowa West Fieldhouse.
The 17-and-under final featured the state’s highest-profile college prospects — not to mention world champion boxer Bud Crawford watching from the baseline.
About 1,000 people formed a half-circle around the court to see Millard North’s Hunter Sallis face off against Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn. It was a rematch of the Class A state championship game in March, but this time the outcome was different.
OSA pulled away in the second half to beat Team Factory 84-71.
Tied 29-29 with 6:58 left in the first half, Sallis went down with an ankle injury. He came back in the game briefly in the second half but scored seven of his nine points before the injury.
Hepburn won the individual matchup, scoring 21 of his game-high 30 points in the first half and shooting 10 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 8 from behind the arc.
With Sallis hurt, someone needed to fill the scoring void for OSA. High school teammate Jadin Johnson was up to the task.
The senior guard scored a team-high 22 points, going 8 of 11 from the field. Millard North forward Saint Thomas added 18 points.
With OSA leading 60-59 at the midway point of the second half, Papio South’s Danair Dempsey scored 11 of his 14 points, hitting 4 of 5 shots, to give OSA a lead it would not relinquish.
OSA: Jadin Johnson 22, Saint Thomas 18, Danair Dempsey 14, Tucker DeVries 13, Hunter Sallis 9, Lucas Vogt 4, Cam Binder 2, Denim Johnson 2.
Factory: Chucky Hepburn 30, Ryan Blum 14, Frankie Fidler 12, Dei Jengmer 7, Tyler Sandoval 6, Curtis Ogba 2.
17U semifinals — OSA 17U Adidas 61, OSA 17U National-Porter 56: Papio South senior Danair Dempsey led all scorers with 15 points (shooting 6 of 9 from the field) and chipped in seven rebounds to lead Adidas. Sallis scored 15 points and had five rebounds, while Thomas had nine points and six rebounds. Scottsbluff senior Dawson Mohr led Porter with 17 points.
Team Factory 17U UAA Rise 77, Team Factory 17U Gold 72: Chucky Hepburn led Rise with 16 points, six assists and two blocked shots. His high school teammate Frankie Fidler scored 16 points, and Ryan Blum made 14. Airan Lopez (Elkhorn Mount Michael) and Charlie Fletcher (Omaha Skutt) each scored 16 to lead Gold.
16U championship — Team Factory 16U UAA Rise 77, OSA 16U Adidas 62: Chandler Meeks (Omaha Westside) and Jasen Green (Millard North) scored 17 points apiece to pace Team Factory. Daniel Brocaille (Papio South) was the other Factory player in double digits, with 11. OSA was led by Westside junior Reggie Thomas’ 23 points. Josh Dix (Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln) added 15.
It was the third year in a row that the core of this Factory team won the platinum bracket championship in their division.
15U Championship — OSA 15U Adidas 64, Kingdom Hoops (Ankeny, Iowa) 56: Platteview sophomore Connor Millikan scored 17 of his game-high 28 points in the second half. Millikan shot 11 of 17 from the field. OSA’s first lead of the second half came on a Rylan Smith (Lincoln Southwest) 3-pointer at the 5:35 mark for a 52-51 advantage. Smith later scored six straight points to finish with 19 points on 8 of 14 shooting.
NBDA Bison win finale
In the program’s final tournament after 39 years, the NBDA Bison finished the event 4-1. Bison have featured several standouts, include Ron Kellogg, Bill Jackman, Erick Strickland, Wes Wilkinson and Dave Hoppen.
The Bison won their final game, defeating South Dakota Attack 80-67 on Sunday. Brady Timm (Yutan) led the way with 26 points. Kolby Bales (GICC) scored 17 points and had 16 rebounds.
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!