Millard North players lead AAU team to victory in River Cities championship

COUNCIL BLUFFS — The stars were out for the championship round Sunday at the River Cities Summer Tip Off, the de facto boys AAU state tournament at the Iowa West Fieldhouse.

The 17-and-under final featured the state’s highest-profile college prospects — not to mention world champion boxer Bud Crawford watching from the baseline.

About 1,000 people formed a half-circle around the court to see Millard North’s Hunter Sallis face off against Bellevue West’s Chucky Hepburn. It was a rematch of the Class A state championship game in March, but this time the outcome was different.

OSA pulled away in the second half to beat Team Factory 84-71.

Tied 29-29 with 6:58 left in the first half, Sallis went down with an ankle injury. He came back in the game briefly in the second half but scored seven of his nine points before the injury.

Hepburn won the individual matchup, scoring 21 of his game-high 30 points in the first half and shooting 10 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 8 from behind the arc.

With Sallis hurt, someone needed to fill the scoring void for OSA. High school teammate Jadin Johnson was up to the task.