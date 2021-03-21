NCAA tournament preview: No. 5 seed Creighton vs. No. 13 seed Ohio

1. Stay sharp defensively: Ohio shares the ball so well (ranked 24th nationally in assist rate) and it has multiple weapons (five guys averaging double figures). So even a well-executed defensive possession could result in a bucket. The Bobcats are that good. It’ll be up to the Jays to make it as tough as possible, by avoiding things like miscommunicating switches, or rotating late on the help-side, or giving the wrong guy extra space to shoot or losing sight of your man and allowing him to freely back-cut to the rim. Focus, attention to detail, precision.

2. Attack inside: Ohio doesn’t make this easy because its guys are handsy and active as help defenders on drivers. Plus, they’re pretty good at sliding over to draw charges. But Creighton has to make this a priority. The Jays can set a certain tone here. The Bobcats rank just 314th nationally in block rate, so there will be little resistance if CU can get by the first line of defense and consistently put pressure on the rim. In Ohio’s seven losses, its opponents have made 63.9% of their 2-point field goals (just 45.6% in its 17 wins).