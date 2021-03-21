 Skip to main content
NCAA tournament preview: No. 5 seed Creighton vs. No. 13 seed Ohio
BASKETBALL

Shereef Mitchell layup

Creighton sophomore guard Shereef Mitchell drives in for a layup during a game earlier this season. The Jays, after beating UC Santa Barbara Saturday, will play Ohio in the NCAA tournament's second round Monday in Indianapolis.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Jays (21-8) are one win away from their first Sweet 16 berth since the 1985 NCAA tournament expansion. They’ll have to beat Ohio to do it. And the Bobcats, labels as underdogs being led by a beloved star guard, have the makings of a classic Cinderella story. Here’s a breakdown of the match-up:

When: 5:10 p.m. Monday

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: TNT

Radio: 1620 AM KOZN

Westwood One: Sirius 138, XM 210

Ohio info

2020-21 Record: 17-7, 9-5 (5th in MAC)

NET ranking: 87th (CU: 26th)

Coach: Jeff Boals, second season

Offense ranking (KenPom): 30th (CU: 20th)

Defense ranking (KenPom): 151st (CU: 44th)

Outlook: Don’t read too much into Ohio’s up-and-down showing in MAC action. The Bobcats dealt with two COVID-19 pauses and they played several games without their full roster available. What matters now is this: Ohio’s playing its best ball of the season. The Bobcats have won 10 of their last 11 games. They feel confident and inspired, maybe even a little destined.

Recent history vs. CU: The only time these two teams met came in 1962. Creighton won 57-55.

Three players to watch

Junior guard Jason Preston (#0) — A talented playmaker with an incredible story. And he’s making the most of March. In Preston’s last four games, the 6-foot-4 point guard is averaging 19.8 points (on 64% shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He’s so good with the ball, especially when he’s curling around a teammate while grabbing a handoff or driving downhill after maneuvering around a high ball screen.

Junior forward Ben Vander Plas (#5) — He’s got a little Ethan Wragge in him. Vander Plas can pull from DEEP. And he has a quick release so you can’t afford to fall asleep as a defender. What adds to the challenge is that he can use his 6-foot-8 frame to post up and score inside. He’s a good passer, too (3.6 assists per game).

Sophomore guard Ben Roderick (#3) — Creighton has to devote so much attention to Preston. And it’ll need to stay close to Vander Plas. And it can’t leave the rim open for big man Dwight Wilson to feast (66.5% on 2s this year). … Enter Roderick. He’ll have room to work. He’s a capable driver and a knockout shooter. He could be the X-factor if Ohio pulls off the upset.

Three keys for Creighton

1. Stay sharp defensively: Ohio shares the ball so well (ranked 24th nationally in assist rate) and it has multiple weapons (five guys averaging double figures). So even a well-executed defensive possession could result in a bucket. The Bobcats are that good. It’ll be up to the Jays to make it as tough as possible, by avoiding things like miscommunicating switches, or rotating late on the help-side, or giving the wrong guy extra space to shoot or losing sight of your man and allowing him to freely back-cut to the rim. Focus, attention to detail, precision.

2. Attack inside: Ohio doesn’t make this easy because its guys are handsy and active as help defenders on drivers. Plus, they’re pretty good at sliding over to draw charges. But Creighton has to make this a priority. The Jays can set a certain tone here. The Bobcats rank just 314th nationally in block rate, so there will be little resistance if CU can get by the first line of defense and consistently put pressure on the rim. In Ohio’s seven losses, its opponents have made 63.9% of their 2-point field goals (just 45.6% in its 17 wins).

3. Bring the energy: Both teams had to survive an emotionally draining opening-round battle, where the momentum shifted and they found themselves backed into a corner. Obviously, the Jays and the Bobcats each responded Saturday. But now they have to do it again. Ohio seems to feed off the enthusiasm from its bench and it can put together some dynamic scoring runs. Creighton has to be ready to match that passion, even if it takes a couple gut-punches in a row.

Predictions

Vegas: Creighton -5.5

ESPN’s BPI: Creighton’s win probability is 82.2%

KenPom: Creighton wins, 78-72

Jon Nyatawa’s take: The Jays were credited with 14 fastbreak points in their win over UC Santa Barbara Saturday, which matched their second-highest total in the last three months. CU’s pace is difficult to simulate, especially for out-of-league opponents who haven’t seen it before. But Creighton MUST get stops first. When its guys were grabbing defensive rebounds or picking up steals against UCSB, they created some great transition looks. That may very well prove to be the difference against Ohio. I’ll pick the Jays in another close one, 79-75.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

Tags

