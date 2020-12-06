Nebraska-Minnesota kickoff time set for 11 a.m.

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez and the Huskers will take on Minnesota at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Nebraska's final regular-season game of the year vs. Minnesota has been set for a 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on BTN or FS1.
No Husker game has kicked off later than noon (Central Standard Time) this year. Iowa played NU on Black Friday at noon. Every other game has been set for 11 a.m.
Minnesota is coming off of a two-week pause in football because of a rise in COVID cases. The Gophers should be able to play on Saturday, though, as no Big Ten team has missed three league games in a row.
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer and Dedrick Mills celebrate Liewer's touchdown against Purdue.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez rushes for a touchdown against Purdue.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt runs into Purdue's TJ Sheffield during a punt return.
Nebraska's Will Honas tackles Purdue's Rondale Moore.
Purdue's Jack Plummer throws a pass against Nebraska.
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle blocks a pass against Purdue's Milton Wright.
Nebraska's Ben Stille sacks Purdue's Jack Plummer.
Nebraska's Deontai Williams tackles Purdue's TJ Sheffield.
Purdue's Zander Horvath runs the ball against Nebraska.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt lifts Purdue's David Bell during a tackle.
Nebraska's Deontai Williams blocks Purdue's Payne Durham from catching a pass.
Purdue's Branson Deen grabs the jersey of Nebraska's Matt Sichterman. Both teams suffered penalty calls from scuffles between players.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt defends Purdue's David Bell as Jack Plummer (not pictured) attempts a pass.
Nebraska's Ben Stille and Garrett Nelson sack Purdue's Jack Plummer.
Nebraska's Wyatt Liewer rushes for a touchdown against Purdue.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez rushes for a touchdown against Purdue.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills rushes for a touchdown against Purdue.
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey practices a snap before the Purdue game.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez practices a snap before the Purdue game.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson fails to pull in a catch.
Nebraska's Connor Culp kicks a field goal against Purdue.
Husker fans high five and celebrate a touchdown against Purdue.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Purdue.
Purdue's David Bell runs the ball in for a touchdown against Nebraska.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's David Bell
Nebraska's Austin Allen catches a pass against Purdue.
Purdue's Geovonte' Howard and Marvin Grant react to penalty flags being thrown against Nebraska.
Nebraska and Purdue players get into verbal arguments between plays.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt breaks up a pass intended for Purdue's David Bell.
Nebraska's Scott Frost and Purdue's Jeff Brohm shake hands after Nebraska defeated Purdue.
Nebraska's Simon Otte celebrates his punt recovery with Sam Shurtleff.
A person fixes the north end zone video board before the Purdue/Nebraska game at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Nebraska's Wan'Dale Robinson runs the ball against Purdue.
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey looks to throw a pass against Purdue.
Purdue's David Bell catches a pass with Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt and Marquel Dismuke on defense.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Purdue.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez throws a pass against Purdue.
Nebraska's Levi Falck gestures for a first down against Purdue.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez hands the ball off to Wan'Dale Robinson.
