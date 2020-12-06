Nebraska-Minnesota kickoff time set for 11 a.m.

Nebraska's final regular-season game of the year vs. Minnesota has been set for a 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be televised on BTN or FS1.

No Husker game has kicked off later than noon (Central Standard Time) this year. Iowa played NU on Black Friday at noon. Every other game has been set for 11 a.m.

Minnesota is coming off of a two-week pause in football because of a rise in COVID cases. The Gophers should be able to play on Saturday, though, as no Big Ten team has missed three league games in a row.

Photos: Nebraska takes on Purdue

