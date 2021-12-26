Ned Greer peered through his binoculars and couldn’t believe what he saw.

He was in dense timber in British Columbia on the second day of a Canada moose hunt that, if successful, would elevate him among North America’s most esteemed bowhunters.

Greer’s guide, 20 yards or so to his left, noticed Ned’s excitement and in a hoarse whisper asked what he was seeing. Greer, 52, smiled as he recalled that moment.

“He thought I was seeing a bull moose,” the Council Bluffs dentist said. “But it was a three-toed woodpecker. I got so excited. That was a lifer for me. My guide said, ‘Are you kidding me? A woodpecker?’”

Greer developed a love of birds as a child after his mother, Janet, took him along on her many bird-watching forays. He took note of the birds he encountered while pursuing the goal of shooting the 29 species of big-game animals that inhabit North America. The list includes a polar bear, mountain lion, grizzly bear and several species of sheep, elk, caribou and deer. Even a musk ox.

The quest, which dictated his life for more than three decades, ended in October when he killed a Canada moose — one of three moose species on archery’s Super Slam list. He is the 41st bowhunter to accomplish that feat, and the first from Iowa or Nebraska.

* * *

Greer’s desire to become a bowhunter got off to a rocky start.

He was quarterback for Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, and a game against Omaha Gross was on the eve of Iowa’s opening day of the archery deer season. Greer dropped back to pass when a blitzing linebacker blindsided him.

As Greer writhed in pain with a broken collarbone, his coach knelt beside him and asked how he was doing.

“I’m going to miss the deer opener,” Greer said through clenched teeth.

After a few days, he began to test his recovery. Day after day, he checked his healing process by pulling his bow back.

It was late November 1984 when he shot his first white-tailed deer, and the adrenaline that washed over him never stopped flowing.

* * *

Greer was in his Simpson College dorm room reading a special big-game edition of Bowhunter magazine. The Super Slam was not yet a reality in 1988 — Chuck Adams would become the first to complete it two years later. But big-game animals beckoned Ned through the pages of the magazine, a siren song he could not resist.

“I told myself that day that I was tired of reading about all of those big-game species,” he said. “I wanted to experience the hunts. I wanted to pursue all of those species, to interact with them, to be in their ecosystems.”

First, however, Greer had to map out his future. He knew the cost of many of those hunts was out of his reach.

He had joined the Pottawattamie Bowhunters, whose members were avid hunters and target shooters. Among them were several in the dental profession.

“I was aware that it would take money to accomplish my goal,” he said. “Several of my friends were oral surgeons, orthodontists, dentists, and they all hunted.

"I associated dentistry with hunting. So I made up my mind that I likely would go into the dental profession.”

He graduated with degrees in biology and environmental studies then completed dental school at the University of Iowa.

Greer could finally begin to plan his big-game hunting adventures. What animals to hunt first? Where to hunt? How to obtain permits? How to select reputable outfitters?

Those hunts, which would take him from Mexico to Newfoundland, would also require exhaustive travel plans. And money. That was true throughout his Super Slam quest.

“I live modestly,” Greer said. “I’m a miser. I live in a one-bedroom house. I’ve driven used cars. If I go out to eat, it’s at Taco Bell rather than some big steakhouse. All of that was so I could get myself to the next hunt. It was one hunt at a time. I just whittled away at it.”

Greer grimaced when asked how much he forked out during his Super Slam quest.

“I don’t really want to know,” he said. “I’d say preliminary numbers for the hunts themselves are $450,000 to $500,000. When you add travel and taxidermy, I’d say I’ve spent between $750,000 and $1 million.

“That’s from when I actively started in 1999. Since then, the cost of hunting has probably doubled. For instance, stone sheep hunts were $25,000. I did four of them before I got one. Now they’re selling for $70,000 to $75,000.

Greer had no inkling that exotic destinations and exhaustive hunts were in his future when he became infused with the love of hunting. That love was ignited after his father, Bill, took him along on bird hunts.

“My dad introduced me to hunting birds — pheasants and waterfowl,” Greer said. “I can remember being so cold in the duck blind as a youngster and just loving it. Dad never shot a big-game animal. He only shot birds.

"Well, he did get a coyote one time when he was turkey hunting. But he’d get excited for me on my hunts. He died in 2011, but I’m sure he’s smiling and happy for me.”

* * *

Greer’s first big-game kill, other than Iowa whitetails, was a Quebec Labrador caribou with four friends in 1999. Timing was on Greer’s side. Hunting that species was banned in 2013.

“There are five species of caribou,” Greer said, “and I thought about saving them toward the last when I first started to think about how to accomplish the Super Slam. But caribou are kind of struggling right now. They’re talking about shutting down hunting opportunities for them.”

Only two-thirds of Greer’s Super Slam animals have been to a taxidermist. He’s waiting for his slush fund to increase before the rest are mounted.

“I started out trying to keep up with the taxidermy after every hunt,” he said. “But that was hurting the pocketbook. I was putting that money toward taxidermy rather than deposits for hunts."

Greer hiked up countless mountains and made hundreds of stalks — mostly unsuccessful — during his quest. He shoots a compound bow, and modern equipment allows archers to take longer shots. But he seldom released an arrow at a distant animal.

“Of the 29 species, I’d say my shots averaged less than 30 yards,” he said. “I did have some that were longer. Fifty-nine yards on the stone sheep was a long poke.”

Herd animals were extremely difficult to sneak within range of because so many eyes were watching, so busted stalks became an accepted part of the quest. Still, he killed a bighorn sheep from a band of 35. His tule bull elk had 104 cows with him.

“I’d say for every successful stalk, 100 would be blown,” Greer said. “With rifle hunting, you often can kill an animal when you spot him. But with archery, spotting him is just the beginning. You have to get close. Weather, wind, noise, movement. You have to take all those things into account in order to be successful.”

* * *

Greer always has been on target, even as a kicker at Simpson. Twice he led NCAA Division III in scoring.

One of my claims to fame — and I brag about it a lot — is that I scored a touchdown after kicking off. I did a lot of research to see if that’s ever been done at any level — peewees to the NFL. I found only one other instance — by a Division II kicker years after I did it.”

Greer said the kick returner caught the ball in the end zone and decided to run it out. He got to about his own 25-yard line, where he was engulfed by a swarm of Simpson tacklers.

“It was like in the comic strip ‘Peanuts,’” Greer said. “There was a big dust cloud, and all the players were jumbled up. All of a sudden, the ball popped out to the side. I was jogging down, just observing all the action, and there was the ball. So I picked it up and ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown.”

Not accustomed to full-out sprinting, he was gasping as he reached the end zone. He was about to request a timeout because he still had to kick the extra point.

“I had made 80-some in a row and I didn’t want to botch this one,” he said. “But the refs had to call their own timeout to decide if it was a touchdown. It’s a muff if you are in the process of catching a kickoff and drop it. You can’t advance the ball. But he caught it and was running it back when he fumbled. The opposing team can advance the ball then.”

A couple of Greer’s Super Slam hunts were as surprising as that touchdown. His Dall sheep hunt required only 90 minutes. His Yellowstone elk hunt was over in an hour: “That was in the Gila in New Mexico, and I was lucky enough to get it in the first hour of the first day of the hunt. That was just before 9/11. If I hadn’t got it that quick, I might not have been able to get back home for a while.

“After that is when I thought, ‘Hey, maybe I can really do this.’ That’s when I really started to crack down and plan how to accomplish it," he said. "I didn’t want to go on hunts that were just camping trips. I wanted to maximize my opportunities to be successful.”

He booked his next three trips — for Dall sheep, mountain goat and polar bear — through a company that specializes in arranging big-game hunts. The sheep and goat hunts went without a hiccup. Some later hunts, however, became money-eating marathons. His four stone sheep hunts at $25,000 per pop covered a total of 54 days on mountains in Yukon and British Columbia.

“I had Canada moose tags on some of those hunts, and I had opportunities,” he said. “But when you get a moose, it takes up to three days to process and take it down from the mountain. That would take away from the stone sheep hunt. I had to concentrate on stone sheep.”

If there ever was a time Greer thought about abandoning his quest, it would have been while pursuing the elusive stone sheep. But giving up never entered his mind.

“I got discouraged, but I never wanted to quit," he said. "There were times when guides wanted me to switch to a rifle. Guides carry rifles in case of grizzlies or for finishing off an animal that maybe you didn’t hit very well. I could have shot stone sheep with a rifle on all four of those hunts. But ... I wanted to accomplish this with a bow.”

* * *

Greer spent 15 days on a mountain near Canmore, Alberta, in pursuit of a bighorn sheep in temperatures that fell to 30 below zero.

“I saw my first legal ram on Day 15,” he said. “But if you’re equipped and have the right gear, it can be somewhat comfortable.

On his first polar bear hunt, Greer spent three weeks in a wall tent on the ice off the north side of Victoria Island waiting for whiteout conditions to subside. He hunted eight hours during that time and saw one polar bear that was 3 miles away. Temperatures also hovered at 30 below, but well-equipped guides kept the wall tent warm.

“That was my most difficult hunt,” Greer said. “When that wind picks up, you can’t see 20 feet in front of you. If you’re traveling in those conditions, you can walk into a lead, fall into the water and it’s over. Enduring those hours and hours on end, waiting for the weather to get better, probably was the most troublesome time for me.”

His polar bear hunt the next year meant shelling out another $30,000. He tacked on an additional $7,000 for a successful musk ox hunt.

The bear was atop an ice formation about 20 feet up. Greer’s 30-yard shot came from the base of the ice formation.

It is still legal to hunt polar bears in some areas of Canada, but the U.S. banned their importation in 2008, shortly after Greer shot his bear.

Those back-to-back polar bear hunts forced Greer to take some time off before his next adventure hunt.

“That exhausted my pocketbook,” Greer said. “I had to start rebuilding.”

* * *

Greer’s most expensive hunt carried a $40,000 price tag for a desert bighorn sheep on Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. That’s where he experienced his most memorable missed shot.

The stalk took Greer and his outfitter to a ledge. As Greer knelt to look at the ram below him, he stuck his hand into a cactus. One hand held his bow; the other, with his release, bore the cactus. The outfitter yanked out the cactus with his Leatherman tool, then held on to Greer by his belt as he leaned over the ledge.

“It was a 20-yard shot, straight down, and I was suspended in the air by my belt,” Greer said. “I shot over his back and watched him run away. That was tough to watch. The outfitter said it was probably the biggest ram he’d ever seen in his guiding territory.”

Greer didn’t kill a desert bighorn during that hunt. It’s the only time a miss forced Greer to book a second trip.

Greer has missed in several other areas, though. And he regrets those misses that were caused by his desire to complete his Grand Slam.

“I’ve sacrificed quite a bit,” he said. “The No. 1 thing is family. That’s pretty selfish, really. A wife and kids are expensive. I knew if I had a family, I probably wouldn’t be able to invest my time in such endeavors. I would have had other responsibilities.

“I never did get married. I regret that. I regret not having a family. A lot of my friends have kids who are now graduating college. Sometimes I think, man, I wish that had been me.

“Sometimes I regret the path I chose. But other times, when I think of all those cool experiences I’ve had, I’m OK with it. Yet when it will come to retirement, I’ll wonder what I could have done with all the money I’ve spent on these hunts.”