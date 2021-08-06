A golden opportunity: USA Volleyball defeats Serbia to advance to Olympic final

The U.S. women’s volleyball team picked a perfect time to play its best match of the 2021 Olympics, routing Serbia 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 in the semifinal to advance to Saturday night’s gold medal match, where the Americans will face either South Korea or heavyweight Brazil.

With Team USA’s victory, three former Huskers — team captain Jordan Larson, Justine Wong-Orantes and Kelsey Robinson — will try to win their first gold medal.

“I don’t even know where to begin, where to start with words,” said Larson, a Logan View grad, during her postmatch TV interview. “I’m just proud of this group. We all knew we had a mission coming here, and that’s to maximize what we have.”

While Robinson is a reserve, Larson and Wong-Orantes were on the floor in Tokyo for every key moment of the victory over Serbia, which beat the U.S. in the 2016 semifinal in Rio. But Friday morning, the Americans got a little revenge with an exclamation point.

Their strong block frustrated Tijana Boskovic, Serbia’s top attacker, into her worst night in the tournament. Team USA had 12 blocks overall before Larson finished it with the winning kill after a match full of timely defense, strong passing and two aces. Wong-Orantes, meanwhile, successfully called for a challenge of a key Serbian point in the third set.