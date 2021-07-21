 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Athletes with Nebraska connections competing in the Tokyo Olympics
0 comments
topical
OLYMPICS

Athletes with Nebraska connections competing in the Tokyo Olympics

  • 0

Here's a look at the Summer 2021 Olympians with Nebraska ties.

Thousands of athletes from all over the globe will compete in the Tokyo Olympics. And some of them got their start right here in Nebraska.

Here's a list of this year's Olympians with local connections.

Are we missing anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@owh.com.

Allan Bower

Gymnastics, alternate

Born in Lincoln; mom Jane was a gymnast for Huskers and won the 1990 Big 8 all-around title.

Taylor Edwards

softball, alternate

Two-time first-team Big Ten selection holds Husker career records in homers (53) and walks (150) and is second in RBIS (202). 

Thomas Gilman

Wrestling

The four-time state champ at Omaha Skutt became an All-American at Iowa. This is his first Olympic team in the 57-kilogram freestyle.

Mate Koroknai

400 hurdles

Former Husker is competing for Hungary.

Jordan Larson

Volleyball

The Logan View grad went on to star for the Huskers before winning two medals (silver from London and bronze from Rio). She was a three-time All-American and won a national title in 2006.

Maggie Malone

Javelin

Won Class C long jump and triple jump titles at Fillmore Central. Was on the Husker track team before transferring to Texas A&M, where she won the NCAA javelin title in 2016. Won 2016 javelin at the U.S. Trials to qualify for Rio Games. Mom Nancy Kindig-Malone is a Nebraska high school sports hall of famer.

Maja Mihalinec Zidar

100, 200 meters

Competing in her second Olympics for Slovenia, she ran for UNO from 2008-2013. Will run in the 100 July 30 and 200 August 2. She was named female athlete of the year by the Athletic Federation of Slovenia in 2015 and the Slovenian track and field athlete of the year in 2019.

Amber (Parkinson) Neben

Road cycling

Neben was a runner for the Huskers and will compete in her third Olympics. 

Beatriz Padron

Swimming

Incoming Nebraska freshman from Costa Rica will be the only female swimmer at the Games from her country and will compete in the 200-meter freestyle.

Sarah Pavan

Beach volleyball

The former Husker indoor volleyball player now competes on the sand. Representing Canada, this will be her second Olympics after she reached the quarterfinal in 2016.

Kelsey Robinson

Volleyball

The Big Ten player of the year in 2013 at Nebraska also won a bronze medal for the U.S. in 2016.

Mike Rostampour

Basketball

Played two seasons at UNO from 2013-15 and received All-Summit League honorable mention in 2015. He'll compete for Iran.

Emily Sisson

10,000 meters

Won cross country and state track titles at Omaha Marian and Millard North, then three NCAA titles. She broke the U.S. Trials record in June to qualify for her first Olympics.

Bubba Starling

Baseball

The current Omaha Storm Chaser outfielder has spent his pro career with Kansas City after he was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 draft. Was a Husker quarterback commit before he signed with the Royals.

Keisei Tominaga

3x3 basketball

A newcomer to the Nebraska men’s basketball team, Tominaga will represent Japan in 3x3 basketball, a new sport at this year’s Olympics.

Justine Wong-Orantes

Volleyball

The first-team All-American for the Huskers in 2015 went on to win the national title in 2016. This is her first Olympic appearance.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What has caused Chris Paul to lose 13 straight games reffed by Scott Foster?

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Japan's Olympic security balancing act leaves few satisfied
Olympics

Japan's Olympic security balancing act leaves few satisfied

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Struggling businesses forced to temporarily shut down around Olympics venues. Olympic visitors ordered to install invasive apps and allow GPS tracking. Minders staking out hotels to keep participants from coming into contact with ordinary Japanese or visiting restaurants to sample the sushi.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert