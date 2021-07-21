Athletes with Nebraska connections competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Thousands of athletes from all over the globe will compete in the Tokyo Olympics. And some of them got their start right here in Nebraska.
Here's a list of this year's Olympians with local connections.
Are we missing anyone? Let us know by sending an email to sports@owh.com.
Allan Bower
Gymnastics, alternate
Born in Lincoln; mom Jane was a gymnast for Huskers and won the 1990 Big 8 all-around title.
Taylor Edwards
softball, alternate
Two-time first-team Big Ten selection holds Husker career records in homers (53) and walks (150) and is second in RBIS (202).
Thomas Gilman
Wrestling
The four-time state champ at Omaha Skutt became an All-American at Iowa. This is his first Olympic team in the 57-kilogram freestyle.
Mate Koroknai
400 hurdles
Former Husker is competing for Hungary.
Jordan Larson
Volleyball
The Logan View grad went on to star for the Huskers before winning two medals (silver from London and bronze from Rio). She was a three-time All-American and won a national title in 2006.
Maggie Malone
Javelin
Won Class C long jump and triple jump titles at Fillmore Central. Was on the Husker track team before transferring to Texas A&M, where she won the NCAA javelin title in 2016. Won 2016 javelin at the U.S. Trials to qualify for Rio Games. Mom Nancy Kindig-Malone is a Nebraska high school sports hall of famer.
Maja Mihalinec Zidar
100, 200 meters
Competing in her second Olympics for Slovenia, she ran for UNO from 2008-2013. Will run in the 100 July 30 and 200 August 2. She was named female athlete of the year by the Athletic Federation of Slovenia in 2015 and the Slovenian track and field athlete of the year in 2019.
Amber (Parkinson) Neben
Road cycling
Neben was a runner for the Huskers and will compete in her third Olympics.
Beatriz Padron
Swimming
Incoming Nebraska freshman from Costa Rica will be the only female swimmer at the Games from her country and will compete in the 200-meter freestyle.
Sarah Pavan
Beach volleyball
The former Husker indoor volleyball player now competes on the sand. Representing Canada, this will be her second Olympics after she reached the quarterfinal in 2016.
Kelsey Robinson
Volleyball
The Big Ten player of the year in 2013 at Nebraska also won a bronze medal for the U.S. in 2016.
Mike Rostampour
Basketball
Played two seasons at UNO from 2013-15 and received All-Summit League honorable mention in 2015. He'll compete for Iran.
Emily Sisson
10,000 meters
Won cross country and state track titles at Omaha Marian and Millard North, then three NCAA titles. She broke the U.S. Trials record in June to qualify for her first Olympics.
Bubba Starling
Baseball
The current Omaha Storm Chaser outfielder has spent his pro career with Kansas City after he was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2011 draft. Was a Husker quarterback commit before he signed with the Royals.
Keisei Tominaga
3x3 basketball
A newcomer to the Nebraska men’s basketball team, Tominaga will represent Japan in 3x3 basketball, a new sport at this year’s Olympics.
Justine Wong-Orantes
Volleyball
The first-team All-American for the Huskers in 2015 went on to win the national title in 2016. This is her first Olympic appearance.