Athletes with Nebraska connections competing in the Tokyo Olympics

The Logan View grad went on to star for the Huskers before winning two medals (silver from London and bronze from Rio). She was a three-time All-American and won a national title in 2006.

Maggie Malone

Javelin

Won Class C long jump and triple jump titles at Fillmore Central. Was on the Husker track team before transferring to Texas A&M, where she won the NCAA javelin title in 2016. Won 2016 javelin at the U.S. Trials to qualify for Rio Games. Mom Nancy Kindig-Malone is a Nebraska high school sports hall of famer.

Maja Mihalinec Zidar

100, 200 meters

Competing in her second Olympics for Slovenia, she ran for UNO from 2008-2013. Will run in the 100 July 30 and 200 August 2. She was named female athlete of the year by the Athletic Federation of Slovenia in 2015 and the Slovenian track and field athlete of the year in 2019.

Amber (Parkinson) Neben

Road cycling

Neben was a runner for the Huskers and will compete in her third Olympics.

Beatriz Padron

Swimming