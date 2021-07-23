Beideck: Predicting swimming winners at the Tokyo Olympics

There may be few fans in the stands the next eight days at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre but that isn’t dampening enthusiasm for Team USA heading into what already can be classified as a historic Olympic Games.

One year later than scheduled because of the global pandemic, the Americans are still positioned for plenty of success by the time the competition ends on Aug. 1 in Tokyo and July 31 in the United States. That’s because Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of Omaha.

By the time this competition has finished and swimmers begin dreaming of a trip to the Paris Olympics in 2024, Team USA will have had an Olympics without Michael Phelps and new stars will shine while others already beaming will be among the brightest to ever glisten.

It won’t be easy, because other top swimming nations are eager to measure their progress against America’s best. That challenge should bring out the best in Team USA, which won a medal in all but three women’s events and one men’s event at the 2016 Games in Rio.