Beideck: Predicting swimming winners at the Tokyo Olympics

There may be few fans in the stands the next eight days at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre but that isn’t dampening enthusiasm for Team USA heading into what already can be classified as a historic Olympic Games.
One year later than scheduled because of the global pandemic, the Americans are still positioned for plenty of success by the time the competition ends on Aug. 1 in Tokyo and July 31 in the United States. That’s because Tokyo is 14 hours ahead of Omaha.
By the time this competition has finished and swimmers begin dreaming of a trip to the Paris Olympics in 2024, Team USA will have had an Olympics without Michael Phelps and new stars will shine while others already beaming will be among the brightest to ever glisten.
It won’t be easy, because other top swimming nations are eager to measure their progress against America’s best. That challenge should bring out the best in Team USA, which won a medal in all but three women’s events and one men’s event at the 2016 Games in Rio.
Here’s a look at the first four days of competition and how I think they’ll evolve. There are nine women’s events an eight men’s races; those numbers will flip-flop for the final four days. If I’m right (don’t count on that), the U.S. women will earn 11 medals these first four days while the American men will pick up five.
On Wednesday I’ll make the picks for the final four days. On your mark ... get ready to watch ... enjoy!
Saturday
8:30 p.m. – 10:20 p.m. (CDT)
MEN
400-meter individual medley
Gold: Daiya Seto, Japan
Silver: Chase Kalisz, United States
Bronze: Lewis Clareburt, New Zealand
Don’t be surprised if Jay Litherland of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: Though no fans will be in the stands, Seto is still the favorite with the home-pool advantage. He’s the only contestant with a seed time under 4:08. Michael Phelps still owns the world record of 4:03.84 from the 2008 Beijing Games.
400 freestyle
Gold: Elijah Winnington, Australia
Silver: Jack McLoughlin, Australia
Bronze: Gabriele Deti, Italy
Don’t be surprised if Danas Rapsys of Lithuania is on the medal stand.
Comment: Australia mates Winnington and McLoughlin will push each other to be first to the wall knowing there’s a chance to take home the top two medals. Their 1-2 finish at the Australian Trials kept defending champion Mack Horton from getting the chance to defend his 2016 gold medal in Tokyo. U.S. Trials champion Kieran Smith of Florida has an outside shot to make the final eight.
WOMEN
400 IM
Gold: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary
Silver: Yui Ohashi, Japan
Bronze: Emma Weyant, United States
Don’t be surprised if Hali Flickinger of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: Hosszu is the world record holder, defending Olympic champion, two-time defending World Championships winner (2017 and 2019). At age 32, this may be her last best chance to again win gold. She also will be among the favorites in the 200 IM, 200 backstroke and 200 butterfly later in the week. This is the first big international test for both Weyant and Flickinger.
400 freestyle relay
Gold: Australia
Silver: Canada
Bronze: United States
Don’t be surprised if the Netherlands is on the medal stand.
Comment: Australia has owned this event, and this won’t be the meet where their dominance ends. In fact, it’s easy to envision the Aussies making a strong run at their world record of 3:30.05 set three years ago. It’s tough to see any other quartet being within 1.5 seconds of Australia, especially an inexperienced U.S. team that may try to figure out a way to get Simone Manual a prelim swim. Only Abbey Weitzeil returns from the U.S. squad that was second at the 2019 World Championships.
Sunday
8:30 p.m. – 10:40 p.m. (CDT)
MEN
100 breaststroke
Gold: Adam Peaty, Great Britain
Silver: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands
Bronze: Michael Andrew, United States
Don’t be surprised if Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy is on the medal stand.
Comment: Peaty is peerless in this event, and this is a legacy-cementing race for him. He owns the 10 fastest times in history and has topped the world record he set in 2015 four times, including his 56.88 in 2019 to become the first ever to go sub-57. Back-to-back Olympic golds would make him the breaststroke GOAT. Kamminga’s best is 1.02 seconds behind Peaty’s WR; Andrew set the American record of 58.14 in Omaha last month.
400 freestyle relay
Gold: United States
Silver: Russia
Bronze: Australia
Don’t be surprised if is on the medal stand.
Comment: A win by the Americans over Russia would be a mild upset. It will happen because the U.S. has the best 100 freestyler in the world — Caeleb Dressel — who can lead off or become the new chase-‘em-down anchor. Russia has top-shelf depth and can shuffle it’s lineup to get the best match-ups. This is the chance for Zach Apple, Blake Pieroni and Brooks Curry to step up; a win would give Team USA it’s 10th Olympic gold in this event.
WOMEN
100 butterfly
Gold: Torri Huske, United States
Silver: Zhang Yufel, China
Bronze: Maggie MacNeil, Canada
Don’t be surprised if Emma McKeon of Australia is on the medal stand.
Comment: One more to look out for is world record holder and defending champion Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden. If the elbow fracture she suffered earlier this year is fully healed, Sjostrom will be back on the medal stand. Zhang, Huske, MacNeil and McKeon are 2-5 all-time behind Sjostrom; Huske lowered the American record twice in Omaha. She and Dana Vollmer are the only two U.S. swimmers to go sub-56.
400 freestyle
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States
Silver: Arianne Titmus, Australia
Bronze: Bingjie Li, China
Don’t be surprised if Ajna Kesely of Hungary is on the medal stand.
Comment: Titmus defeated Ledecky at the 2019 World Championships but remember that Ledecky was battling a stomach virus that she wasn’t able to shake until the final days of the meet. Titmus made statements — both in and out of the water — at the Aussie Trials by coming within 0.44 seconds of Ledecky’s world record of 3:56.46. Ledecky went 4:01.27 at the U.S. Trials, but that race wasn’t about time for her; it was all about qualifying.
Monday
8:30 p.m. – 10:25 p.m. (CDT)
MEN
200 freestyle
Gold: Danas Rapsys, Lithuania
Silver: Tom Dean, Great Britain
Bronze: Duncan Scott, Great Britain
Don’t be surprised if Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japam is on the medal stand.
Comment: Defending champion Sun Yang of China is not in the field as he is finishing serving a doping suspension. No one is close to the world or Olympic record marks (1:42.00, 1:42.96), but there are 14 contestants with entry times below 1:46. Six of those are sub-1:45, including Rapsys, who is No. 6 all-time at 1:44.38. At the 2019 World Championship Rapsys touched first but was disqualified because of a false start. American’s Kieran Smith and Townley Haas are seeded seventh and 12th, respectively.
100 backstroke
Gold: Ryan Murphy, United States
Silver: Evgeny Rylov, Russia
Bronze: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia
Don’t be surprised if Joseph (Hunter) Armstrong of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: Murphy is the No. 4 seed with his 52.22 from the U.S. Trials in Omaha but, like Ledecky, it was all about qualifying for Tokyo for the world record holder and defending Olympic champion. Rylov and Kolesnikov went 52.13 and 52.14, respectively, earlier this year. Those three, plus Armstrong, are the top four in the world this year.
WOMEN
100 backstroke
Gold: Regan Smith, United States
Silver: Kaylee McKeown, Australia
Bronze: Kylie Masse, Canada
Don’t be surprised if Kathleen Dawson of Great Britain is on the medal stand.
Comment: This is the most talented field ever assembled for this event. The top three all have owned the world record since the 2016 Rio Olympics. Masse was the first when she went 58.10 in 2017; she since has posted a 57.70. After Kathleen Baker of the U.S. took the world record down to 58.00 the following year, Smith became the first to go sub-58 with her stunning 57.57 medley relay leadoff leg at the 2019 world championships. McKeown is the new standard bearer at 57.45. She scratched from the 200 individual medley to focus on the backstroke races. Do your best not to miss this race.
100 breaststroke
Gold: Lilly King, United States
Silver: Lydia Jacoby, United States
Bronze: Sophie Hansson, Sweden
Don’t be surprised if Yuliya Efimova of Russia is on the medal stand.
Comment: This was one of the most-watched events of the 2016 Rio Games when King took Russia’s Yuli Efimova to task for twice testing positive for using banned substances. Efimova was controversially cleared to competed the day of the prelims, which provided King with even more motivation. Efimova is seeded third, but that time was from 2019; she’s 13th on the 2021 world leaders list at 1:06.22. King (1:04.72) and Jacoby (1:05.28) and 1-2 in ’21.
Tuesday
8:30 p.m. – 11:05 p.m. (CDT)
MEN
200 butterfly
Gold: Kristof Milak, Hungary
Silver: Federico Burdisso, Italy
Bronze: Antani Ivanov, Bulgaria
Don’t be surprised if Tamas Kenderesi of Hungary is on the medal stand.
Comment: This one is as easy to pick as Katie Ledecky winning the 800 and 1,500 freestyle races. Milak best time this year is 3.18 seconds faster than his nearest competitor (1:51.10), and he set the world record of 1:50.73 at the 2019 World Championships. Keep an eye on the two Japanese swimmers, Daiya Seto and Tomoru Honda, who are part of the group of five battling for the other two spots on the medal podium.
800 freestyle relay
Gold: United States
Silver: Australia
Bronze: Great Britain
Don’t be surprised if Russia is on the medal stand.
Comment: Fine. Call me a homer. This one just feels like an event that will be remembered for decades because belief in a U.S. victory is difficult to find. The feeling here is that Team USA has so many good options, including Caeleb Dressel and Blake Pieroni along with the two six from the 200 freestyle at the Omaha trials. If everyone can harness their best in the prelims and/or finals, the Americans can defeat any or all of those other three. Imagine Dressel getting a chance to anchor the finals. Who would you pick? Thought so.
WOMEN
200 freestyle
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States
Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
Bronze: Junxuan Yang, China
Don’t be surprised if Allison Schmitt of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: Titmus came within 0.11 seconds of equaling Federica Pellegrini’s 12-year-old world record of 1:52.98. She still has to beat Ledecky head-to-head, and until that happens, the defending champion is the pick here. Yang gets the nod for third over challengers like Schmitt, Sibohan Haughey of Hong Kong and Federica Pellegrini of Italy, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist. Schmitt won the 2012 gold in London and is competing in her fourth Olympics.
200 individual medley
Gold: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary
Silver: Yui Ohashi, Japan
Bronze: Alex Walsh, United States
Don’t be surprised if Sydney Pickrem of Canada is on the medal stand.
Comment: It won’t be easy with so many youngsters in hot pursuit, but Hosszu will successfully defend her 2016 Olympic championship though she may be more than one full second shy of her world record of 2:06.12 posted in 2015. Ohashi and teammate Miho Teramura are the home country heroes who easily could step up if anyone falters. Same goes for both Walsh and Kate Douglass, the two U.S. swimmers who also are University of Virginia teammates.
1,500 freestyle
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States
Silver: Simona Quadarella, Italy
Bronze: Erica Sullivan, United States
Don’t be surprised if Maddy Gough of Australia is on the medal stand.
Comment: Ledecky makes history by winning the inaugural Olympic Games race in this distance event. The world record holder since 2013, Ledecky owns the 11 fastest times in history in this event and 17 of the top 21. Quadarella was the 2019 World Championship winner because this was an event Ledecky had to miss because of a stomach ailment. Sullivan is of Japanese heritage and can speak Japanese. Her mother and multiple extended family members are Japanese citizens.