Beideck: Predicting swimming winners at the Tokyo Olympics

Halfway through the swimming competition at the 32nd Olympiad there have been plenty of surprises, upsets and even a few races that have turned out just the way we thought they would.
Last week you would have had trouble finding anyone to believe that Ryan Murphy and Lilly King were bronze medal winners or that a teenager from Alaska would be the proud owner of a gold medal.
How about a new American record in the men’s 800-meter freestyle, or Katie Ledecky not yet having a gold medal three days into the meet, or the Australian women winning individual gold medals to go with relay victories?
All of that and more has already happened, and there are sure to be more thrills and chills during the final four days. Caeleb Dressel is just getting started in his chase of seven gold medals to match the total won by Mark Spitz in 1972.
Ledecky is still in line to become the most decorated Olympic female swimmer in history. There are two more relays remaining for both the men and women, and even an extra medley relay quartet that will feature two males and two females on the same team.
Four more nights of history to be made before goals begin to be set for back-to-back world championship meets before the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Wednesday
MEN
800 freestyle
Gold: Florian Wellbrock, Germany.
Silver: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine.
Bronze: Bobby Finke, United States.
Don’t be surprised if Jack McLoughlin of Australia is on the medal stand.
Comment: You may have missed that this event was added to the Olympic program because so much more was made of the addition of the women’s 1,500. Adding the men’s 800 is just as important because it gives distance swimmers of both genders two events to display their skills. Wellbrock is better known for his prowess in the 1,500 but has enough speed to be a threat in this shorter race. Romanchuk already has been faster than he was in 2020 before the pandemic struck.
200 breaststroke
Gold: Arno Kamminga, Netherlands.
Silver: Izaac Stubblety-Cook, Australia.
Bronze: Nic Fink, United States.
Don’t be surprised if Anton Chupkov of Russia is on the medal stand.
Comment: Kamminga was the silver medalist in the 100 breaststroke and seems poised to take that last step up the medal stand in this event. No one has been faster than Stubblety-Cook this year in this event, and with Fink looking to improve the United States’ profile in this event, this looks like a race that comes down to who is the best in the final 15 meters.
100 freestyle
Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States.
Silver: Kyle Chalmers, Australia.
Bronze: Kliment Kolesnikov, Russia.
Don’t be surprised if Alessandro Miressi of Italy is on the medal stand.
Comment: This is the Day 5 don’t-miss event. It will be fast and furious with the man who led the U.S. to gold in the 400 freestyle relay (Dressel) against the defending Olympic champion (Chalmers). Since that win by Chalmers in 2016 in Rio, Dressel touched first in the past two world championship meets. The world record is 46.91; there’s a decent chance this super-suit record from 2009 falls.
WOMEN
200 butterfly
Gold: Zhang Yufei, China.
Silver: Regan Smith, United States.
Bronze: Hali Flickinger, United States.
Don’t be surprised if Boglarka Kapas of Hungary is on the medal stand.
Comment: Only Yufei and Flickinger have been under 2:06 this year, with Kapas and Smith rounding out the top four as the only other two under 2:07. Flickinger was in the 2016 final in Rio, which gives her an experience advantage. But Smith showed she can race under pressure with her bronze medal in the 100 backstroke earlier this week.
800 freestyle relay
Gold: Australia.
Silver: United States.
Bronze: Canada.
Don’t be surprised if China is on the medal stand.
Comment: The Aussies have more than their first gold medal in this event since 2008 in their purview. If each member of the quartet swims within 0.50 seconds of their personal bests, they will lower their own world record of 7:41.50 set at the 2019 world championships. Two of the four Americans who won gold at the 2016 Rio Games — Katie Ledecky and Allison Schmitt — are back. Even with upgrade replacements in Paige Madden and Katie McLaughlin over Leah Smith and Maya DiRado from 2016, it will be difficult for the Americans to touch ahead of their Aussie counterparts.
Thursday
MEN
200 backstroke
Gold: Ryan Murphy, United States.
Silver: Evgeny Rylov, Russia.
Bronze: Bryce Mefford, United States.
Don’t be surprised if Luke Greenbank of Great Britain is on the medal stand.
Comment: Murphy’s motivational mojo will be at 10 for this race after a disappointing bronze medal in the 100 backstroke. Rylov has the fastest time of the season at 1:53.23, nearly a full second ahead of Murphy’s 1:54.20 this year. A bronze for Mefford would be a breakthrough step for the Cal-Berkeley graduate.
200 individual medley
Gold: Michael Andrew, United States.
Silver: Daiya Seto, Japan.
Bronze: Chase Kalisz, United States.
Don’t be surprised if Duncan Scott of Great Britain is on the medal stand.
Comment: Since Andrew made being the best he can be at 50 meters, no matter the stroke, a primary objective, he’s been tough to beat. Seto has a similar approach, but it remains to be seen if he has been able to put his disappointment of not making the 400 IM finals behind him. Andrew has already been to the medal stand once this week. He’s hoping this time he will make a trip to the top step. To do that, his 50 free anchor leg needs to be much better than it was in Omaha.
WOMEN
200 breaststroke
Gold: Tatjana Schoenmaker, South Africa.
Silver: Lilly King, United States.
Bronze: Annie Lazor, United States.
Don’t be surprised if Molly Renshaw of Great Britain is on the medal stand.
Comment: Like Murphy in the backstroke, King will be extra inspired in this race after finishing a surprising third in the 100 breaststroke. Teammate and training partner Annie Lazor, though, will be tough to beat. Schoenmaker was second to Lydia Jacoby in the 100 breast and has the fastest time of 2:20.17 entering the meet. The margin for error is miniscule; just 1.22 seconds separate Schoenmaker’s time from King in fifth at 2:21.39.
100 freestyle
Gold: Penny Oleksiak, Canada.
Silver: Emma McKeon, Australia.
Bronze: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden.
Don’t be surprised if Cate Campbell of Australia is on the medal stand.
Comment: Olesiak was the 2016 Olympic co-champion in this event with Simone Manuel, who failed to advance out of the U.S. Olympic Trials semifinals last month. A pair of Australian swimmers — McKeon and Campbell — will provide formidable opposition along with Abbey Weitzeil and Cate Campbell of Australia.
Friday
MEN
100 butterfly
Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States.
Silver: Kristof Milak, Hungary.
Bronze: Matthew Temple, Australia.
Don’t be surprised if Tom Shields of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: Dressel will keep Milak from sweeping the butterfly races, but the Hungarian’s presence will help Dressel lower the world record of 49.50 he set at the 2019 world championships. Dressel owns five of the six fastest swims in the history of this event. Milak will get a push from Temple and Chad le Clos, who carried the flag for South Africa in the opening ceremonies. Don’t count out Shields from reaching the medal stand if one of those higher seeds falters.
WOMEN
200 backstroke
Gold: Kaylee McKeown, Australia.
Silver: Rhyan White, United States.
Bronze: Kylie Masse, Canada.
Don’t be surprised if Phoebe Bacon of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: The stunning absence of world-record holder Regan Smith — she finished third at the U.S. Trials — clears the path for McKeown to take the title of favorite. No one will get close to Smith’s world record of 2:03.35, but don’t be surprised if McKeown is in the mid- to high-2:04 range. White got the first-time Olympian jitters out of her system in the 100 backstroke; she will let it rip with nothing to lose. People will learn to appreciate Bacon for having more than a cool last name if she gets to the medal stand.
800 freestyle
Gold: Katie Ledecky, United States.
Silver: Ariarne Titmus, Australia.
Bronze: Simona Quadarella, Italy.
Don’t be surprised if Katie Grimes of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: A Ledecky victory will make her just the fourth swimmer to win the same event at three consecutive Olympic Games. Rested following her grueling 200/1,500 double three days earlier, Ledecky will be inspired to make swimming history. She already has 30 of the top 31 times in history in this event. Titmus edging Ledecky in the 400 freestyle was not an upset; if that’s the same order of finish in this event, feel free to classify the upset as a genuine shocker. America’s other distance Katie, 15-year-old Katie Grimes, can get to the medal stand if she gets into the 8:14-8:15 range.
COED
Mixed 400 medley relay
Gold: United States.
Silver: Australia.
Bronze: Great Britain.
Don’t be surprised if China is on the medal stand.
Comment: Even having this event as an exhibition feels forced and unnecessary. But it’s for medals, and the three nations that won medals at the 2019 world championships will again be on the medal stand, just in a different order. Deciding which two women and which two men swim what legs provides a bit of intrigue.
Saturday
MEN
50 freestyle
Gold: Caeleb Dressel, United States.
Silver: Bruno Fratus, Brazil.
Bronze: Benjamin Proud, Great Britain.
Don’t be surprised if Michael Andrew of the United States is on the medal stand.
Comment: One more chance for Dressel to take down a world record, this one from the super-suit era when Cesar Cielo of Brazil went 20.91 in 2009, two weeks before those body suits were banned. Giving chase to Dressel in this race will be another Brazilian who craves a spot on the medal stand. Fratus was fourth at the 2012 London Games, just 0.02 seconds behind Cielo for the bronze. This is the most unpredictable race in any meet, let alone the Olympics. Proud is a strong challenger, as is Andrew.
1,500 freestyle
Gold: Florian Wellbrock, Germany.
Silver: Bobby Finke, United States.
Bronze: Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine.
Don’t be surprised if Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy is on the medal stand.
Comment: Paltrinieri is the defending Olympic champion, but he was diagnosed with mononucleosis just over a month ago. Wellbrock and Romanchuk have the two fastest times of the season. Finke got off to an impressive start in the prelims of the 800 freestyle and looks poised to become America’s standard-bearer in the two distance races.
400 medley relay
Gold: United States.
Silver: Russia.
Bronze: Great Britain.
Don’t be surprised if Australia is on the medal stand
Comment: Because they likely won’t allow pyrotechnics in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, leave it to the Americans to provide the final burst of explosive highlights with a win in this event. Team USA is used to light shows and lasers in Omaha, and they know what it takes to make a crowd roar. Try Ryan Murphy leading off (backstroke), Michael Andrew (breaststroke), Caeleb Dressel (butterfly) and Zach Apple (freestyle) for the win. This quartet could keep the U.S. a perfect 15-0 in this Olympic relay since it debuted in Rome in 1960.
WOMEN
50 freestyle
Gold: Sarah Sjostrom, Sweden.
Silver: Cate Campbell, Australia.
Bronze: Ranomi Kromowidjojo, Netherlands.
Don’t be surprised if Pernille Blume of Denmark is on the medal stand.
Comment: As is the case with the men’s 50, there are more than a handful of swimmers who could end up anywhere on the medal stand or not at all pleased with how things turned out. Sjostrom will show she’s fully healed from a broken elbow and beat everyone else in the mad dash to the opposite wall. Campbell and Aussie mate Emma McKeon both are threats to win, as are Kromowidjojo and Blume.
400 medley relay
Gold: United States.
Silver: Australia.
Bronze: Great Britain.
Don’t be surprised if Canada is on the medal stand.
Comment: Some of the spots on the U.S. relay might look a little different based on the results of the first few days of competition. Will it be Lilly King or Lydia Jacoby, who became a household name outside of Alaska this week by beating King and everyone else for the 100 breaststroke title? Abbey Weitzeil probably remains as the freestyle anchor. Just imagine if Regan Smith finds that 2019 world championships magic and leads off with another world record swim in the backstroke, then Torri Huske provides another dose of youth with a spirited butterfly leg. Everything coming together in the final women’s race would be a nice note to head into a busy three years before Paris 2024.