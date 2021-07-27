Beideck: Predicting swimming winners at the Tokyo Olympics

Halfway through the swimming competition at the 32nd Olympiad there have been plenty of surprises, upsets and even a few races that have turned out just the way we thought they would.

Last week you would have had trouble finding anyone to believe that Ryan Murphy and Lilly King were bronze medal winners or that a teenager from Alaska would be the proud owner of a gold medal.

How about a new American record in the men’s 800-meter freestyle, or Katie Ledecky not yet having a gold medal three days into the meet, or the Australian women winning individual gold medals to go with relay victories?

All of that and more has already happened, and there are sure to be more thrills and chills during the final four days. Caeleb Dressel is just getting started in his chase of seven gold medals to match the total won by Mark Spitz in 1972.

Ledecky is still in line to become the most decorated Olympic female swimmer in history. There are two more relays remaining for both the men and women, and even an extra medley relay quartet that will feature two males and two females on the same team.

Four more nights of history to be made before goals begin to be set for back-to-back world championship meets before the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wednesday