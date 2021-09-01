 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cheri Madsen of Nebraska City wins ninth Paralympic medal
0 comments
PARALYMPICS

Cheri Madsen of Nebraska City wins ninth Paralympic medal

Fireworks at the Paralympics' opening ceremony in Tokyo

Cheri Madsen of Nebraska City won her ninth career Paralympic medal Wednesday when she earned the bronze in the women's T54 100-meter dash in Tokyo.

The 44-year-old Madsen finished in 16.33 seconds, behind only Zhaoquian Zhou of China (15.90) and Finland's Amanda Kotaja (15.93).

"It feels really good. I worked really hard, COVID did me no favors. I just got older," Madsen said. "Winning this medal to me will mean that at every Paralympics I've been to I've medaled, so I'm very glad I could pull it off."

Madsen, who is competing in the Paralympics for the fourth time, also will compete in the T54 400 Thursday.​

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oldest players on Green Bay Packers roster

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert