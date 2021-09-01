Cheri Madsen of Nebraska City wins ninth Paralympic medal

Cheri Madsen of Nebraska City won her ninth career Paralympic medal Wednesday when she earned the bronze in the women's T54 100-meter dash in Tokyo.

The 44-year-old Madsen finished in 16.33 seconds, behind only Zhaoquian Zhou of China (15.90) and Finland's Amanda Kotaja (15.93).

"It feels really good. I worked really hard, COVID did me no favors. I just got older," Madsen said. "Winning this medal to me will mean that at every Paralympics I've been to I've medaled, so I'm very glad I could pull it off."

Madsen, who is competing in the Paralympics for the fourth time, also will compete in the T54 400 Thursday.​

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.