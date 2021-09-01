Cheri Madsen of Nebraska City wins ninth Paralympic medal

Fireworks at the Paralympics' opening ceremony in Tokyo
Cheri Madsen of Nebraska City won her ninth career Paralympic medal Wednesday when she earned the bronze in the women's T54 100-meter dash in Tokyo.
The 44-year-old Madsen finished in 16.33 seconds, behind only Zhaoquian Zhou of China (15.90) and Finland's Amanda Kotaja (15.93).
"It feels really good. I worked really hard, COVID did me no favors. I just got older," Madsen said. "Winning this medal to me will mean that at every Paralympics I've been to I've medaled, so I'm very glad I could pull it off."
Madsen, who is competing in the Paralympics for the fourth time, also will compete in the T54 400 Thursday.
Photos: Images of the first week of the Paralympic Games
Tokyo Paralympics Photo Gallery
Fireworks illuminate over National Stadium viewed from Shibuya Sky observation deck during the Opening Ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. There are officially 4,403 athletes competing in Tokyo, a record number for any Paralympics. They represent 162 nations and territories, which includes a refugee team. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Alexa Szvitacs of Hungary prepares to serve against Danielle Rauen of Brazil in Class 9, Group A of women's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Ibrahim Hamadtou of Egypt plays against Park Hong-kyu of South Korea in Class 6, Group E of men's table tennis at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Argentina's Mariela Delgado competes during a heat of the Cycling Track women's C5 3000m Individual Pursuit at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Izu, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Shuji Kajiyama
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
France's Maxime Valket, left, and Greece's Panagiotis Triantafyllou compete for a bronze medal in men's sabre individual category B at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Chiba, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Daomin Liu competes at Women's 200m Individual Medley - SM6 Heat 1 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Sumeyye Boyaci, from Turkey, competes at Mixed 4x50m Freestyle Relay - 20 Points Heat 2 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Mark Ingemann Peters of Denmark falls during a pool phase group match of Wheelchair Rugby at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Shuji Kajiyama
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Yulia Pavlenko of the Ukraine competes in the women's T11 long jump at the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Sam McIntosh of Australia prepare to compete men's 400m in the T52 class at the 2020 Summer Paralympics, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
United States's Susannah Scaroni competes in the women's 5000-meters T54 final during the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Beatriz Hatz of the United States competes in the women's T62 long jump final during the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Argentina's Mauricio Ibarbure competes against Japan's Takumi Nakamura in the boccia individual BC1 pool match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Shuji Kajiyama
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
United States' Allysa Seely holds a U.S. flag after winning the women's triathlon PTS2 at the Odaiba Marine Park at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Australia's Andrew Edmondson falls during a semifinal wheelchair rugby match against the United States at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Swimming athlete Siyazbek Daliyev, from Kazakhstan, stretches before the Men's 50m Backstroke - S5 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Emilio Morenatti
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Australia's Ryley Batt falls during the wheelchair rugby bronze medal match against Japan at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Shuji Kajiyama
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Joshua Wheeler of the United States, right, is blocked by Britain's Stuart Robinson during the wheelchair rugby gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Shuji Kajiyama
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Mexico's Erick Ortiz Monroy competes in the men's F53 seated shot put final during the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Photo Gallery
Japan's Yui Kajimi competes during women's doubles quarterfinal tennis match against China's Huang Huimin and Huang Jinlian at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. Each athlete has unique differences that have to be classified according to individual impairments. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Kiichiro Sato
Get the latest in your inbox!
We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts.