Curling 101: Get to know the sport before the US Olympic Trials

Strategy

Throwing: Each team member throws two stones, and teams take turns after every throw. The red team’s lead throws the first stone of the end, and the yellow team’s lead follows with the next stone and the teams alternate throws throughout the end. The last stone of the end is known as the hammer. Hacks are placed 6 feet in front of the backboard at each end, and these allow the thrower to push off and get forward momentum to make the throw. The thrower will glide along the ice, and the thrower must release the stone before the hog line, or the throw does not count.

Teams have to both set up shots to score points and, at the same time, keep the opposing team from scoring. Once a team gets a stone in the house, the skip may decide that the team should put up guards (stones that block the easiest path for the opposing team to remove that stone). The position of the guards, whether it be in the center of the sheet, on the edges near the house or near a stone that is currently in the house, is incredibly important. The other team then has to hit the guard to move it out of the way or draw (curl) a stone around the guard to get closest to the button. Once a rock goes through the back of the house, it is removed from play. Skips have to think not only about the next shot, but even two or three shots down the line. Teams with the final stone in the end will try to score multiple points in the end, while teams without the final stone will try to limit the other team to one point in the end or try to “steal” a point by scoring without having the final stone. Allowing the other team to score a point when your side has the last stone is one of the worst things that can happen to a curling team during the match.