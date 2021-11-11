Curling 101: Get to know the sport before the US Olympic Trials

The U.S. Curling Team Trials begin Friday at Baxter Arena. Here is a primer about the sport and what is on the line during the next 10 days.
Curling’s history dates to Scotland in the 16th century. The game is still popular there, and it's where the international governing body of the sport, the World Curling Federation, is headquartered.
Curling made its debut as an official sport at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. At the Olympics, there are three tournaments: men’s, women’s and mixed doubles. At the Trials, six men’s teams and six women’s teams will compete, with the winners on each side representing the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.
The men's team captained by John Shuster (Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner) is the defending Olympic gold medalist. The team started out Olympic competition 2-4 before winning its final five matches, including two over Canada and a 10-7 victory over Sweden in the gold medal game. In addition to Team Shuster's gold in 2018, the U.S. men won the bronze in 2006.
The U.S. women have never won an Olympic medal in curling, but the team captained by Tabitha Peterson (Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson, Becca Hamilton, Aileen Geving) won the bronze medal at the world championships in May.
Format
The men and women will each compete in a double-round-robin format. After the 10 round-robin matches are complete, the teams with the two best records on each side will compete in a best-of-three playoff to determine the Trials champion. If necessary, tiebreaker matches will be played to determine the playoff teams.
Teams
The teams consist of four competing players. The lead throws first, the second throws second, the vice skip throws third and the skip (or team captain) throws last.
Playing surface
The game takes place on a sheet of ice that is between 146 and 150 feet in length and between 14.5 and 16.5 feet in width. At each end of the sheet is a circular target, which is known as the house. The house has a center circle (like a bull’s-eye) called the button, and the button is surrounded by three rings, each painted a different color, that are 4, 8 and 12 feet in diameter, respectively. The hog lines are 37 feet from the end of the sheet (the backboard), while the tee lines are 16 feet from the backboard. A center line runs the length of the sheet, and the buttons are located where the tee lines and center line intersect.
Curling
In addition to the regular ice surface, water droplets are sprayed on the sheet. When the droplets freeze, they form pebbles on the ice. The pebbles are what cause the stones to curl.
Equipment
Curling stones are made of granite (which comes almost exclusively from Scotland) and weigh between 38 and 44 pounds. Each stone has a handle on top, which allows the thrower to turn it and make it curl. Two team members have brooms, which are 4 feet long and 1 inch in diameter. The sweeping of these brooms helps the stone take a certain path toward the house.
Scoring
A match consists of 10 ends, which are like innings in baseball or softball. However, only one team can score points in an end. The team with the stone closest to the button at the end of the end scores a point. This stone is called the shot rock. The scoring team scores as many points as it has stones that are closer to the button than the other team’s closest stone. So if the red team has two stones closer to the button than the closest stone from the yellow team, the red team scores two points in that end. After a scoring end, the teams change the order of throws. So if the red team scores and has the last rock in the first end, the yellow team would have the final rock of the second end.
Scoring more than one point in an end is ideal, so the team that has the last rock of the end can choose to blank the end if the setup is not good for scoring multiple points. This is done by having the final stone of the end clear out all the other stones of the house. If this happens, neither team gets a point, and the team that had last rock of the end retains it for the next end.
Strategy
Throwing: Each team member throws two stones, and teams take turns after every throw. The red team’s lead throws the first stone of the end, and the yellow team’s lead follows with the next stone and the teams alternate throws throughout the end. The last stone of the end is known as the hammer. Hacks are placed 6 feet in front of the backboard at each end, and these allow the thrower to push off and get forward momentum to make the throw. The thrower will glide along the ice, and the thrower must release the stone before the hog line, or the throw does not count.
Sweeping: Stones tend to curl more as they slow down, so on every throw, two team members are tasked with sweeping the ice in front of the stone to position exactly where it is intended to go. Sweeping the path helps the stone go straighter and farther down the sheet. The skip will shout out instructions for how much pressure the members with the brooms should use while sweeping.
Teams have to both set up shots to score points and, at the same time, keep the opposing team from scoring. Once a team gets a stone in the house, the skip may decide that the team should put up guards (stones that block the easiest path for the opposing team to remove that stone). The position of the guards, whether it be in the center of the sheet, on the edges near the house or near a stone that is currently in the house, is incredibly important. The other team then has to hit the guard to move it out of the way or draw (curl) a stone around the guard to get closest to the button. Once a rock goes through the back of the house, it is removed from play. Skips have to think not only about the next shot, but even two or three shots down the line. Teams with the final stone in the end will try to score multiple points in the end, while teams without the final stone will try to limit the other team to one point in the end or try to “steal” a point by scoring without having the final stone. Allowing the other team to score a point when your side has the last stone is one of the worst things that can happen to a curling team during the match.
Skips
Men: John Schuster (U.S. Olympic Team Trials champion in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, gold medal 2018 Winter Olympic Games, bronze medal 2006 Winter Olympic Games, bronze medal 2016 World Curling Championships, seven-time U.S. Curling champion). Korey Dropkin (2021 U.S. Curling champion, silver medal 2016 World Junior Curling Championships); Jed Brundidge (second place 2021 U.S. Curling Championships); Rich Ruhonen (two-time U.S. Curling champion, sixth place 2018 World Curling Championships); Greg Persinger (two-time U.S. Curling champion, sixth place 2018 World Curling Championships); Scott Dunnam (silver medal 2014 U.S. Junior Curling Championships, bronze medal 2013 U.S. Junior Curling Championships).
Women: Tabitha Peterson (U.S. Olympic Team Trials champion in 2018, bronze medal 2021 World Curling Championships, two-time U.S. Curling champion). Cory Christensen (silver medal 2016 World Junior Curling Championships, fifth place 2017 Curling World Championships, bronze medal 2019 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships, four-time U.S. Junior Curling champion). Madison Bear (silver medal 2016 World Junior Curling championships, silver medal U.S. Mixed Doubles Curling Championships). Kimberly Rhyme (fourth place 2018 U.S. Curling championships). Delaney Strouse (gold medal 2020 U.S. Junior Curling Championships, seventh place 2020 U.S. Curling Championships).
Where to curl
The Aksarben Curling Club, which was founded in 1958, offers clinics and leagues for beginners and experts. In addition, NU, UNO, Wayne State, Creighton and UNMC all have teams that compete through the Aksarben Curling Club.
Want to try it? During the Trials, 30-minute learn-to-curl sessions will be offered. Tickets for those sessions are $15 and can be purchased through usacurling.org.