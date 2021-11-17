Curling classes are helping the sport grow in Omaha

Curling? Nic Swiercek had never even played shuffleboard.

But the sport sounded different and the ticket was free, so back in August 2017 the lifelong Omahan joined his wife for a curling exhibition at Baxter Arena.

“We didn’t really know what we were watching necessarily, but it looked fun,” said Swiercek, the development director at Nebraska Appleseed.

Swiercek gained an interest. A few months later, he watched the 2017 Olympic Trials at Baxter. Then he signed up for a “Learn to Curl” class. By the 2018 Winter Olympics, he’d joined his first league.

Now Swiercek is a board director of Aksarben Curling, a 63-year-old association with almost 250 regulars. It’s one of the largest arena-based clubs in the country, sharing the Baxter ice with figure skaters and hockey players.

The Olympic Trials’ return to Omaha this week is a big recruiting tool for Aksarben Curling. Before the Trials, the club teaches 30-minute “Learn to Curl” classes at Baxter, hosting 120 participants each night.

What newcomers find is a sport resembling bowling, bocce ball and shuffleboard, but with an element of aerobic exercise, especially at the elite level. It takes core strength to deliver the stone down the ice.