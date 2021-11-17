Curling classes are helping the sport grow in Omaha

Curling? Nic Swiercek had never even played shuffleboard.
But the sport sounded different and the ticket was free, so back in August 2017 the lifelong Omahan joined his wife for a curling exhibition at Baxter Arena.
“We didn’t really know what we were watching necessarily, but it looked fun,” said Swiercek, the development director at Nebraska Appleseed.
Swiercek gained an interest. A few months later, he watched the 2017 Olympic Trials at Baxter. Then he signed up for a “Learn to Curl” class. By the 2018 Winter Olympics, he’d joined his first league.
Now Swiercek is a board director of Aksarben Curling, a 63-year-old association with almost 250 regulars. It’s one of the largest arena-based clubs in the country, sharing the Baxter ice with figure skaters and hockey players.
The Olympic Trials’ return to Omaha this week is a big recruiting tool for Aksarben Curling. Before the Trials, the club teaches 30-minute “Learn to Curl” classes at Baxter, hosting 120 participants each night.
What newcomers find is a sport resembling bowling, bocce ball and shuffleboard, but with an element of aerobic exercise, especially at the elite level. It takes core strength to deliver the stone down the ice.
“When people come to ‘Learn to Curl,’ a lot think it would be a really easy sport,” Swiercek said. “It’s easy to pick up, but very difficult to master.”
Swiercek also appreciates the strategic elements.
“There’s a lot of depth to it, because ice conditions change over time. As the stone slows down, it curls and creates curves. So you’re trying to hide behind the stones. You’re trying to play a few shots ahead.”
The Aksarben club consists of curlers old enough to remember competing in the hog barns north of today’s arena. But most are relatively new.
Some attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, home to one of the nation’s best college club teams. Some saw the sport on TV, Googled it and, according to Swiercek, thought, “I’ll be damned, there’s a place here in town where I can do that.”
Liz Akert grew up in Wisconsin and knew people who curled, but she’d never done it herself. After college, she moved to Omaha and attended the class.
“We loved it,” said Akert, another Aksarben Curling board director. “And we’ve been playing six years ever since.”
Competitors gravitate to the sport in part because of its culture. They call their own fouls — no referees necessary. Opponents socialize and congratulate each other’s success.
“Camaraderie and mutual respect comes first and foremost before trying to win,” Swiercek said.
Classes continue through the winter — $15 during the Trials; two-hour $30 sessions run regularly on Sundays.
The club is growing fast enough that Swiercek considers Omaha a potential hot spot for regional and national tournaments. But it might depend on finding more ice.
“Our hope is that in the next four years, perhaps before the next Olympics, we have a dedicated curling facility here in Omaha,” Swiercek said.
