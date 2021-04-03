Former Husker Jordan Burroughs won't be competing at Tokyo Olympics

FORT WORTH, Texas — Former Husker and Olympic champion Jordan Burroughs won't be competing at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Burroughs lost both of his matches to former Cornell All-American Kyle Dake, 3-0 and 3-2, in the 74kg freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials on Saturday night.

Dake got a takedown early in the second period to secure his 3-0 win in the first of the best-of-three matches. He then took a 3-0 lead with a second-period takedown in the second match.

Burroughs scored on a penalty point with 30 seconds left and forced a stepout with 15 seconds to pull within 3-2, but he couldn't get a takedown to win the match.

"It's hard. It's going to be hard for awhile," Burroughs said during an interview on NBCSN following the match.

Burroughs won the Olympic gold in 2012 and also represented the U.S. in the 2016 Olympics.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.