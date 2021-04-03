Former Omaha Skutt wrestler Thomas Gilman will compete at Tokyo Olympics

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thomas Gilman punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics Saturday night.

Gilman, an Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa All-American, made his first Olympic team by winning both his matches against Vito Arujau on Saturday night in 57 kg freestyle.

Gilman trailed 4-0 early in his first match, but he took a 7-4 lead at the midway point before recording a pin the second period.

The second match was more defensive. Gilman lead 2-0 after a first-period takedown. Arujau scored two single points in the final 30 seconds, but Gilman won the match by criteria.

Gilman, a four-time Nebraska high school champ, previously had represented the United States at the World Championships, finishing as a silver medalist in 2017.

