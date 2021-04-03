 Skip to main content
Former Omaha Skutt wrestler Thomas Gilman will compete at Tokyo Olympics
WRESTLING

Former Omaha Skutt wrestler Thomas Gilman will compete at Tokyo Olympics

Gilman

Thomas Gilman, an Omaha Skutt graduate, made the Olympic wrestling team by winning both his matches against Vito Arujau in 57 kg freestyle. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

FORT WORTH, Texas — Thomas Gilman punched his ticket to the Tokyo Olympics Saturday night.

Gilman, an Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa All-American, made his first Olympic team by winning both his matches against Vito Arujau on Saturday night in 57 kg freestyle.

Gilman trailed 4-0 early in his first match, but he took a 7-4 lead at the midway point before recording a pin the second period.

The second match was more defensive. Gilman lead 2-0 after a first-period takedown. Arujau scored two single points in the final 30 seconds, but Gilman won the match by criteria.

Gilman, a four-time Nebraska high school champ, previously had represented the United States at the World Championships, finishing as a silver medalist in 2017.

Every 2020-21 Nebraska high school state championship team so far

