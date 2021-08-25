'I'm going for the gold': Paralympic experience goes a long way for Nebraskan

Taleah Williams rattles off the international locations where she's competed in the past five years.
She's been to London twice, winning a world championship there.
There's also Peru, Dubai and Rio de Janeiro, where it all started for the 24-year-old Omahan.
Now she's in Tokyo, preparing to long jump in the Paralympics for the second time. The opening ceremonies were Tuesday with competition continuing through Sept. 5.
Williams, who hadn't been outside of the U.S. before 2016, will compete Sept. 3.
"I feel like this time around it's more exciting because I'm not new to the team. There's not as many nerves going into it," Williams said earlier this month. "It's always an honor to have USA on your chest, but I'm a lot more excited for this one than I was in the past."
Williams' first Paralympics was in 2016 in Rio following a whirlwind of qualifying.
Williams, who was born without her lower left arm, had graduated from Norfolk High School in 2015 before joining the UNO track team. An official at one of UNO's meets asked her coach if Williams was involved with the Paralympics.
"I didn't know it was a thing until my coach brought it up," Williams said.
Within a matter of months Williams qualified for the U.S. team in the long jump, and that summer she was in Rio competing. She ended up placing fifth.
The Rio Games opened previously unrevealed avenues for Williams in her athletic career. But those Games also changed Williams' perspective off the track.
"I think competing against people who are one and the same as me has made me more comfortable with myself. Going to Rio and seeing how comfortable everyone was with themselves helped me with my self-confidence and my self-worth. In high school, I was never that comfortable with myself," said Williams, who also was a basketball standout in high school.
"I'm more comfortable within myself than I was in 2016."
She followed that by winning the long jump gold at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London and placed sixth in 2019 at Dubai. During that time, Williams transferred to Doane and competed for the NAIA track power her last two collegiate seasons.
She competed at nationals both years for the Tigers.
"The girl was a U.S. national champion, had been to the Olympics, done things kids would love to do. But you would never know that because she's the most humble human being around," Doane coach Ed Fye said. "She's humble and quiet, but you better be ready because she's still going to try to beat you."
She had her sights set to compete in 2020 in Tokyo before the pandemic pushed the Games back one year.
"I kind of lost motivation for a while because I didn't know what I was training for, but it all came back," Williams said with a smile.
She was ready this summer. Williams won the long jump in the U.S. Trials with a mark of 17-7 1/2 and officially was named to Team USA in late June.
Williams is coached by Steve Gordon, who still holds the long jump and triple jump school records he set at Omaha Creighton Prep in 1992. He said every year Williams is improving her speed down the runway and her technique in the long jump.
When Williams won gold in London, she felt she could have jumped better. So she doesn't have a distance she wants to hit in Tokyo.
"I want the mark that's going to be good enough on that day. I don't have a number in mind necessarily because it all comes down to how people compete that day," she said. "I just want to get podium. Obviously I'm going for the gold, but I'll be satisfied with the podium."
Gordon believes Williams' best jumps are ahead of her. With that in mind, Williams feels she'd like to keep competing, especially with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles as an attractive target.
"I'd like to make it to L.A. 2028 in L.A. I think that would be super cool," Williams said. "It would be close to home and my family could come. I don't think I'm at the peak of my career right now."