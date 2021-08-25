'I'm going for the gold': Paralympic experience goes a long way for Nebraskan

"I kind of lost motivation for a while because I didn't know what I was training for, but it all came back," Williams said with a smile.

She was ready this summer. Williams won the long jump in the U.S. Trials with a mark of 17-7 1/2 and officially was named to Team USA in late June.

Williams is coached by Steve Gordon, who still holds the long jump and triple jump school records he set at Omaha Creighton Prep in 1992. He said every year Williams is improving her speed down the runway and her technique in the long jump.

When Williams won gold in London, she felt she could have jumped better. So she doesn't have a distance she wants to hit in Tokyo.

"I want the mark that's going to be good enough on that day. I don't have a number in mind necessarily because it all comes down to how people compete that day," she said. "I just want to get podium. Obviously I'm going for the gold, but I'll be satisfied with the podium."

Gordon believes Williams' best jumps are ahead of her. With that in mind, Williams feels she'd like to keep competing, especially with the 2028 Games in Los Angeles as an attractive target.