John Shuster hopes to defend his Olympic medal at US Curling Trials in Omaha

For a boy from Chisholm, Minnesota, that might only be topped by dropping the first puck at a Minnesota Wild hockey game.

The success of the 2018 team also resulted in growth of the sport, even in major metropolitan markets like Atlanta, Charlotte and Austin. Curling is no longer just a sport for north-central U.S. denizens.

But things changed for Shuster and the team when the pandemic hit. Accustomed to constant travel, Shuster was at home with his wife and kids for an extra six months over the past year-and-a-half.

“I’ve been curling at this level since 2003 and had not been home that much in a long time,” Shuster said. “It had its ups and downs, but it kind of worked out for us. We had ice the whole time that we could use in Duluth. They kept it up for us.

“There were six or seven months there where instead of traveling on weekends to compete, we were staying home to practice. We were still training together, and we got a lot out of that.”

There has been one change to the team since PyeongChang. Shortly after returning from South Korea, George retired. Chris Plys, a former teammate of Shuster’s, replaced George — making that extra practice even more valuable.