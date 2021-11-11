John Shuster hopes to defend his Olympic medal at US Curling Trials in Omaha

The path to Olympic history began in Omaha. It was Curling Team Trials, November 2017 at Baxter Arena.
Three months later at the Games in South Korea, skip John Shuster and his team become the first U.S. men’s squad to win gold in the sport.
Shuster is hoping to do that again with the path to the Olympics again starting with the Trials in Omaha on Friday, when six men’s and six women’s teams will battle for a single berth in each event to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.
“Becoming an Olympic champion has always been the dream for me and the teams I’ve competed with,” Shuster said. “It all still seems surreal as the Olympic Trials get closer. We are determined to go and play well, get a chance to go back and hopefully defend that thing.”
It has been a whirlwind just to get back.
It was a year of spoils for Shuster and teammates in 2018. They taught country music superstar Blake Shelton some of the finer points of curling on the "The Voice." There was a White House visit and interaction with the president. Not to be outdone, Shuster and teammates Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and alternate Joe Polo had their names and images on a curling/shuffleboard tabletop game.
“We also threw out the first pitch at a Minnesota Twins game,” Shuster said.
For a boy from Chisholm, Minnesota, that might only be topped by dropping the first puck at a Minnesota Wild hockey game.
The success of the 2018 team also resulted in growth of the sport, even in major metropolitan markets like Atlanta, Charlotte and Austin. Curling is no longer just a sport for north-central U.S. denizens.
But things changed for Shuster and the team when the pandemic hit. Accustomed to constant travel, Shuster was at home with his wife and kids for an extra six months over the past year-and-a-half.
“I’ve been curling at this level since 2003 and had not been home that much in a long time,” Shuster said. “It had its ups and downs, but it kind of worked out for us. We had ice the whole time that we could use in Duluth. They kept it up for us.
“There were six or seven months there where instead of traveling on weekends to compete, we were staying home to practice. We were still training together, and we got a lot out of that.”
There has been one change to the team since PyeongChang. Shortly after returning from South Korea, George retired. Chris Plys, a former teammate of Shuster’s, replaced George — making that extra practice even more valuable.
Even with the target of defending Olympic champion, Shuster said he’s feeling less pressure since the initial hoopla. Just don’t mistake his relaxed demeanor to getting older — Shuster turned 39 Nov. 3 — or complacency.
“I don’t feel as much pressure as I used to,” said Shuster, who has competed in four Olympics and also has a bronze medal from 2006. “For me now, it’s just playing, I’m just enjoying being out there. But we all have continued to work as hard or every bit as hard as we did four years ago.
“When you’re on a curling sheet, they’re just the other team on your sheet. Once you step on ice its two teams going at it.”
Shuster also is glad the Olympic Trials are back in Omaha at a familiar venue that kick-started his gold-medal run.
“Our team has had some great moments in Omaha also with the World Cup event that was at Ralston Arena,” Shuster said. “We always love coming to Omaha. We already have a lot of food options circled in our memory bank.”
On Wednesday, the skip was even taking care of an important last-minute detail. He was getting new tires put on the family minivan. Now his focus is completely on the ice.
After opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m. Friday, the first session of men’s matches on the three sheets of ice begins at 7:30 p.m.
During the next six days, women’s and men’s matches will be played three times per day — 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. — to determine the final two men’s and women’s teams that will compete in the best-of-three finals beginning Nov. 19.
“One thing about these Trials is that there’s a bunch of great teams,” Shuster said. “We’re going to have to earn this thing. It should be great for the city and any fan who comes out for games. Our depth in our country is getting deeper and allows us to have a full field of six teams worthy of competing for an Olympic berth.”