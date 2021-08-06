Nebraskan Maggie Malone places 10th in Olympic javelin throw

Maggie Malone of Geneva, Nebraska, improved her final standing at her second Olympic Games.

Malone placed 10th Friday in the finals of the javelin throw competition. Her best of three throws was 59.82 meters. Earlier this week she qualified for the 12-athlete final with a long throw of 63.07, which ranked second in the qualifying round.

The medalists were China's Liu Shiying (gold, 66.18), Poland's Maria Andrejczyk (silver, 64.92) and Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber (bronze, 64.80).

Malone's performance Friday was better than what she did in Rio in 2016. There she placed 25th out of 31 competitors with a long throw of 56.47.

Malone — whose mother, Nancy Kindig-Malone, was an All-America heptathlete for Nebraska — grew up in Geneva and attended Fillmore Central High School. She started her college career at Nebraska and finished fourth in the javelin at the NCAA outdoor championships in 2014. She then transferred to Texas A&M and won a national championship in 2016.

