 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Olympic Curling Trials: Team Dropkin defeats Team Shuster in opening game best-of-three final
0 comments
topical
CURLING

Olympic Curling Trials: Team Dropkin defeats Team Shuster in opening game best-of-three final

US Olympic Trials Curling

Skip Korey Dropkin yells to teammates after throwing the rock while competing against Team Shuster during the first night of finals at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD

Check out a little curling 101 before you head out to the U.S. team trials in Omaha.

Skip Korey Dropkin's team took momentum in the opening end with two stolen points and rode that momentum to an 8-3 win over John Shuster's team in the opening game of the best-of-three men's final at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials Friday at Baxter Arena.

Dropkin's final shot of the first end put his team in position for two, and when Shuster's attempt at a takeout missed, Team Dropkin took the lead for good.

Team Dropkin scored three points in the third and seventh ends, and Team Shuster conceded after managing just one point in the eighth end.

The win puts Team Dropkin one win from qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get the latest in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert