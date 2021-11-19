Olympic Curling Trials: Team Dropkin defeats Team Shuster in opening game best-of-three final

Skip Korey Dropkin's team took momentum in the opening end with two stolen points and rode that momentum to an 8-3 win over John Shuster's team in the opening game of the best-of-three men's final at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials Friday at Baxter Arena.

Dropkin's final shot of the first end put his team in position for two, and when Shuster's attempt at a takeout missed, Team Dropkin took the lead for good.

Team Dropkin scored three points in the third and seventh ends, and Team Shuster conceded after managing just one point in the eighth end.

The win puts Team Dropkin one win from qualifying for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

