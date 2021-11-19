Olympic Curling Trials: Team Dropkin defeats Team Shuster; Team Peterson downs Team Christensen

Korey Dropkin’s team needed just one end Friday to seize momentum from the defending Olympic curling gold medalists, and then never gave it back.
Team Dropkin stole two points in the first end and never relinquished the lead in defeating the team skipped by John Shuster 8-3 in the opening game of the best-of-three finals in the men’s U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena.
“It’s huge to go out and really get on the board first,” Dropkin said. “(Team Shuster) had hammer. We were able to put some pressure on them.”
With his final stone of the opening end, Dropkin executed a shot to the middle of the house and was right next to another of his team’s stones. Shuster had the final rock of the end, and his takeout attempt missed, allowing Team Dropkin to take a 2-0 lead.
“We had a fortunate opportunity to make that freeze to sit two and force Johnny to hit a tough shot,” Dropkin said. “Thankfully, we got out of there with a steal of a couple and we were able to use that to move forward and kind of capitalize.”
Dropkin, along with teammates Thomas Howell, Mark Fenner and Joe Polo, took full control of the match with three points in the third end to lead 5-1. Team Dropkin added three more in the seventh end to push its lead to 8-2.
“I think we played really well,” Dropkin said. “I think we’ve got a lot more left in us. (Saturday) Shuster’s going to come back. He’s going to be strong out there. They’re going to make a lot of shots, and we’ve got to be sharp. They’re going to bring their A-game, and we’ve got to bring our A-game as well.”
Polo, an alternate on Team Shuster for the 2018 Olympics, set up Team Dropkin with key shots from his third position in both of the three-point ends.
“(Polo is) huge on our team, him making shots, keeping us nice and calm out there and really just bringing a good attitude,” Dropkin said. “His presence on the ice, his role on the team is massive.”
Team Shuster closed the margin to 5-3 after stealing a point in the fifth end, but a missed takeout in the seventh led to the three points for Team Dropkin. After settling for one point in the eighth, Shuster conceded.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting us in a position to not be playing from behind,” Shuster said.
Team Shuster dropped the opening game of the finals at the trials four years ago, rallying to win the final two and advance to the Olympics, It will have to repeat the feat in order to defend its Olympic gold medal.
“We’ve had our backs against the wall and had to win before,” Shuster said. “Throughout our careers, we’ve all been in that position. A lot of times, we battle our hardest when our backs are against the wall.”
Team Peterson downs Team Christensen
Skip Tabitha Peterson performed a double takeout with the last stone of the 10th end to blank the end and give Team Peterson an 8-7 win over the team skipped by Cory Christensen in the first game of U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials women's best of three final.
"It was a battle for sure," Peterson said. "It was up and down the first half of the game."
A three-point end in the sixth gave Team Peterson the lead for good. With multiple stones in the house, Christensen attempted a takeout with the next-to-last stone of the end, but it missed, which allowed Peterson to draw in for three on the final stone to go ahead 7-5.
"That was probably the game-changer right there, and then we felt like we were in control from there on out," Peterson said.
Team Peterson built a 4-2 lead after four ends, but a takeout from Christensen on the final stone of end five gave Team Christensen three points and their first lead of the game at 5-4.
"If we bring out the same game (Saturday) and a couple more makes here and there, we'll have the beat," Christensen said.