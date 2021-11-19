Olympic Curling Trials: Team Dropkin defeats Team Shuster; Team Peterson downs Team Christensen

Korey Dropkin’s team needed just one end Friday to seize momentum from the defending Olympic curling gold medalists, and then never gave it back.

Team Dropkin stole two points in the first end and never relinquished the lead in defeating the team skipped by John Shuster 8-3 in the opening game of the best-of-three finals in the men’s U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena.

“It’s huge to go out and really get on the board first,” Dropkin said. “(Team Shuster) had hammer. We were able to put some pressure on them.”

With his final stone of the opening end, Dropkin executed a shot to the middle of the house and was right next to another of his team’s stones. Shuster had the final rock of the end, and his takeout attempt missed, allowing Team Dropkin to take a 2-0 lead.

“We had a fortunate opportunity to make that freeze to sit two and force Johnny to hit a tough shot,” Dropkin said. “Thankfully, we got out of there with a steal of a couple and we were able to use that to move forward and kind of capitalize.”

Dropkin, along with teammates Thomas Howell, Mark Fenner and Joe Polo, took full control of the match with three points in the third end to lead 5-1. Team Dropkin added three more in the seventh end to push its lead to 8-2.