Olympic Curling Trials: Team Shuster wins, forcing decisive third game

John Shuster team scored two points in each of the final ends Saturday to defeat Korey Dropkin’s team 7-3 and force a decisive third game at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials Men’s final at Baxter Arena.

Team Shuster, the defending trials and Olympic champions, took its first lead of the finals with a two-point steal in the sixth end.

After Team Dropkin tied the game in seventh, Shuster blanked the eighth and the followed with two in the ninth and tenth for the win.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

