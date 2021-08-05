Omaha Skutt grad Thomas Gilman wins Olympic wrestling bronze medal

Thomas Gilman, a Council Bluffs native and Omaha Skutt grad, won an Olympic bronze medal Thursday in the freestyle wrestling competition.
Here's a look at the Summer 2021 Olympians with Nebraska ties.
Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman won the bronze medal at 57 kilograms Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Council Bluffs native, who had lost his opening match, defeated Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 in his final match.
Gilman dropped into the repechage bronze medal competition after losing his first bout to eventual gold medalist Zaur Uguev of Russia, 5-4. Wrestlers who lose to the two finalists compete in the repechage.
Gilman then defeated Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan, 11-1, before beating Atrinagharchi to clinch bronze.
“It goes back to something my grandfather told me growing up over and over: ‘Don’t think too much,’” Gilman said, according to the Associated Press. “What are you going to do when someone punches you in the mouth and you fall down? You get back up and you keep fighting. That’s all I did.”
Gilman, competing in the Olympics for the first time, is the first Hawkeye wrestler to medal at the Olympics since 2000.
Gilman was a three-time All-American at Iowa and a four-time Nebraska state champion in high school. He's the first Skutt graduate to compete in the Olympics.
Thomas Gilman a 132 pounder at Omaha Skutt set 'A New Gold Standard" in 2012.
Thomas Patrick Gilman of U.S. left, and Yuki Takahashi of Japan compete in the Men's 57 kg category during the final of the Wrestling World Championships at the Paris Bercy Arena, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. (i)
Iowa's Thomas Gilman tangles with Nebraska's Tim Lambert, Gilman won the 125 match 10-4 as Iowa defeats Nebraska 21-11 at Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, on Sunday, January 24, 2016.
Iowa's Thomas Gilman, bottom, wrestles with Oklahoma State's Eddie Klimara in their 125 pound weight class NCAA wrestling match on the football field at Kinnick Stadium, Saturday, Nov.14, 2015, in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa's Thomas Gilman wrestles Michigan State's Brenan Lyon at 125 pounds at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014.
Omaha Skutt Catholic fans cheer for Thomas Gilman after he won his fourth championship in the 132-pound class B championship match of the Nebraska state wrestling tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012.
Four time state champ Thomas Gilman, of Omaha Skutt, stands on top of the podium after beating Seward's Joesph Hayek in the class B 132-pound match as wrestlers from across the state compete in the Nebraska State wrestling championships at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, NE., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012.
Four time state champ Thomas Gilman, of Omaha Skutt, gets a hug from one of his coach after beating Seward's Joesph Hayek in the class B 132-pound match as wrestlers from across the state compete in the Nebraska State wrestling championships at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, NE., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012.
Four time state champ Thomas Gilman, of Omaha Skutt, works to take down Seward's Joesph Hayek in the class B 132-pound match as wrestlers from across the state compete in the Nebraska State wrestling championships at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, NE., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2012.
Omaha Skutt Catholic's Thomas Gilman (left) wrestles Chadron's Brandon Dehling in the 132-pound class B semifinal match of the Nebraska state wrestling tournament at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb., Friday, Feb. 17, 2012.
Thomas Gilman of Omaha Skutt, top, takes down Derek Lonowski of Adams Central in the Class B, 132-pound, quarterfinals.
Skutt's Thomas Gilman, rightt, pinned Burke's Jimmy McWilliams at 132 pounds at the Omaha Skutt wrestling tournament finals. Lincoln's Albert Rodriguez officiated.
Omaha Skutt's Thomas Gilman (left) wrestles Auburn's Trent Mertes during the class B 119-pound match in the Nebraska state wrestling championship at Qwest Center Omaha Saturday, Feb. 19, 2011.
Omaha Skutt's Thomas Gilman (front) overturns Central City's Connor Bolling in the class B 119-pound semi-final match in the Nebraska state wrestling tournament at Qwest Center Omaha Friday, Feb. 18, 2011.
Omaha Skutt's Thomas Gilman (left) wrestles Bennington's Layne Laaker during the 119 pound match of the Class B district wrestling meet at the Boys Town's Palrang Field House Saturday afternoon.
Eight Skutt Catholic wrestlers will pursue the school's 13th consecutive wrestling state title in the 2010 tournament. Clockwise, from left: J.T. Sloboth, 103; Grant Randall, 152; Kyle Pokorny, 189; Jacob Hasz, 285; Zane Sackett, 125; Christian Loges, 145; Andy Hollins, 140; Thomas Gilman, 112.
Iowa's Thomas Gilman, left, puts a quick move on Campbell's Nathan Kraisser in a 125-pound match in the second round of the NCAA Division I Wresting Championships, Thursday, March 16, 2017 in St. Louis.
