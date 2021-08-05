Omaha Skutt grad Thomas Gilman wins Olympic wrestling bronze medal

Omaha Skutt graduate and former Iowa wrestler Thomas Gilman won the bronze medal at 57 kilograms Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Council Bluffs native, who had lost his opening match, defeated Iran's Reza Atrinagharchi 9-1 in his final match.

Gilman dropped into the repechage bronze medal competition after losing his first bout to eventual gold medalist Zaur Uguev of Russia, 5-4. Wrestlers who lose to the two finalists compete in the repechage.

Gilman then defeated Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan, 11-1, before beating Atrinagharchi to clinch bronze.

“It goes back to something my grandfather told me growing up over and over: ‘Don’t think too much,’” Gilman said, according to the Associated Press. “What are you going to do when someone punches you in the mouth and you fall down? You get back up and you keep fighting. That’s all I did.”

Gilman, competing in the Olympics for the first time, is the first Hawkeye wrestler to medal at the Olympics since 2000.

Gilman was a three-time All-American at Iowa and a four-time Nebraska state champion in high school. He's the first Skutt graduate to compete in the Olympics.

Get the latest in your inbox! We're delivering updates and highlights on the Summer Olympics daily to your inbox, including What to Watch, live coverage, schedules and medal counts. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.