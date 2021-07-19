'Something you dream of as a kid': Storm Chaser Bubba Starling is headed for the Olympics

Baseball, returning to the Games for the first time since 2008, is a bit different from the other Olympic sports. The season is in midswing for many players.

But Starling said he doesn't mind putting his minor league season on hold.

"Easy decision, I can't wait for it," Starling said. "Going over (to Japan) to play, you're not thinking about putting up numbers here. You're going over to represent your country and trying to win a gold medal."

Starling is spending this week in North Carolina training with the team. Next week, the U.S. will play a three-game exhibition series against the USA Baseball Collegiate national team before beginning Group B play at the Olympics against Israel on July 30. The Americans will play defending champion South Korea the next day.

Their group includes host and tournament favorite Japan, Dominican Republic and Mexico. The gold medal game is Aug. 7.

Starling said this will be his first time in Asia.

"It's tough family and friends can't go over with me, but it's going to be a good experience," Starling said. "Just trying new food, seeing new stuff, trying new things."