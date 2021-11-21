 Skip to main content
Team Shuster earns spot in Olympics at US Curling Trials
CURLING

Team Shuster earns spot in Olympics at US Curling Trials

US Olympic Trials Curling

Team Shuster's John Shuster, center, yells to John Landsteiner, left, and Matt Hamilton as they sweep to curl the rock he threw against Team Dropkin during the final game of the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena in Omaha on Sunday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Check out a little curling 101 before you head out to the U.S. team trials in Omaha.

Team John Shuster's defense of its Olympic curling gold medal has officially begun.

Team Shuster scored two points in the sixth end and followed that up with stolen points in the seventh and eighth to pull away from Team Korey Dropkin, with Team Shuster winning 5-4 in Sunday's final game of the final series at the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials at Baxter Arena.

Shuster qualified for his fifth consecutive Winter Olympics, and teammates John Landsteiner and Matt Hamilton will also look to defend their gold medal. Team Shuster's third, Chris Plys, was an alternate on Team Shuster at the 2010 Olympics, and he will get his first full appearance at the games.

With his first of two stones in the sixth, Shuster took out two of Dropkin's stones, and Dropkin's final shot missed, which allowed Shuster to draw in for two points and give his team the lead for good.

