Thomas Gilman's Olympic wrestling journey started at Omaha Skutt

Thomas Gilman has heard the concerns and understands the precautions taken for the Olympic Games. Especially since the world's largest athletic showcase was postponed a year by the pandemic.
But the first-time Olympian is keeping his mind on wrestling and his task at hand.
"There's a lot of things we can focus on and are within our control," said Gilman during a Zoom interview earlier this week from Team USA's training camp in Nakatsugawa, Japan. "The things I can control are my weight, my nutrition, my training, my conditioning, my strength, my mind, where that's at. I just stick to the plan and everything is all right."
The Tokyo Olympics will be the biggest stage Gilman has competed on, but he's been in the spotlight throughout his wrestling career.
He was a four-time Nebraska state champion at Omaha Skutt before becoming a three-time All-American at Iowa. Since 2017, he's been one of the best in the world at 57 kilograms.
"All of us have been doing this for 20 years. We've been training our whole lives for this," said Gilman, referring to his Team USA teammates. "We're grateful and thankful for the opportunity to be here. We'll go out and do our best and if we do that we'll be on top at the end of the day."
He's the first graduate from Skutt to compete in the Olympics. He qualified by winning the Olympic Trials in April. His coach at Skutt remembers watching that moment.
"I was speechless, sitting in my living room with my wife and oldest son. We were watching and thinking, 'That's our guy. That's a SkyHawk. We have an Olympian,'" said Brad Hildebrandt, who led Skutt to 20 state team titles from 1993 to 2015.
"It's a coach's dream. The pinnacle of our sport is someone who has the chance to be an Olympic champion. It's great satisfaction that the Skutt wrestling program had a small part of it."
Hildebrandt said he's seen Gilman just get better since his days at Skutt.
"He's always been a tremendous technician, very competitive," Hildebrandt said. "But I think he's really had growth mentally and spiritually the last couple of years. That's taken him to the next level. I'm really excited to see what is going to happen at Tokyo."
For the past couple of years, Gilman, who turned 27 in May, has trained at the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, led by Penn State coach Cael Sanderson.
Three of Team USA's men's freestylers represent that club. The others are David Taylor, who was a two-time national champ for Penn State, and Kyle Snyder, a three-time champion for Ohio State and a gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics.
"It's amazing to be able to train with David and Kyle every single day," Gilman said. "We have the same mission, the same goals and aspirations. You're motivated by them and you motivate them."
Wrestling at the Games will be contested from Aug. 1-7. Those in the Skutt wrestling program can't wait to see Gilman on that stage. His weight class begins Aug. 3.
"There's not many high schools out there that have Olympians, especially in a sport like wrestling where there's a lot fewer opportunities. It's a massive deal and we're fired up for Thomas," said Chas DeVetter, Skutt's current coach.
"To get to that level, there's a lot of sacrifices that go in. Thomas is the ultimate professional as someone who does everything right and outworks everybody. It's great to see someone put in the time be successful."
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH