Thomas Gilman's Olympic wrestling journey started at Omaha Skutt

Thomas Gilman has heard the concerns and understands the precautions taken for the Olympic Games. Especially since the world's largest athletic showcase was postponed a year by the pandemic.

But the first-time Olympian is keeping his mind on wrestling and his task at hand.

"There's a lot of things we can focus on and are within our control," said Gilman during a Zoom interview earlier this week from Team USA's training camp in Nakatsugawa, Japan. "The things I can control are my weight, my nutrition, my training, my conditioning, my strength, my mind, where that's at. I just stick to the plan and everything is all right."

The Tokyo Olympics will be the biggest stage Gilman has competed on, but he's been in the spotlight throughout his wrestling career.

He was a four-time Nebraska state champion at Omaha Skutt before becoming a three-time All-American at Iowa. Since 2017, he's been one of the best in the world at 57 kilograms.

"All of us have been doing this for 20 years. We've been training our whole lives for this," said Gilman, referring to his Team USA teammates. "We're grateful and thankful for the opportunity to be here. We'll go out and do our best and if we do that we'll be on top at the end of the day."