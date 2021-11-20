US Curling Trials: Team Peterson clinches spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics

Tabitha Peterson’s team scored in four of the first five ends and went on to defeat Cory Christensen’s team 11-3 Saturday and win the US Olympic Curling Women’s Team Trials and clinch a spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Team Peterson started out by stealing a point in each of the first two ends.
A three-point fourth end secured the lead for good for Team Peterson. With the final stone of the end, she threw into the house for three after Christensen missed with her last stone.
Team Peterson closed out the match with a three-point steal in the eighth to push the lead to eight and draw a concession from Team Christensen.
Peterson, who was the third on Nina Roth’s team at the 2017 trials, will be headed back to the Olympics with Roth and Becca Hamilton. Sister Tara Peterson will be making her first trip to the Olympics.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.
Men's final heads to third game
For the second night in a row at US Curling Olympic Team Trials men’s final, a two-point steal made the difference, but this time, it was John Shuster’s team getting the steal
Team Shuster stole two in the sixth end when the final stone of the end from Korey Dropkin missed taking out Shuster’s stones and allowed the defending trials and Olympic champions to take their first lead of the final series. Team Shuster would go on to win 7-3 Saturday and set up a decisive third game at Baxter Arena.
“We had to be as patient as we could and make them have to make some difficult ones,” Shuster said. “In the sixth end there, (Dropkin) had a shot to essentially send their team to the Olympics. It was there to score four or five, and it would have been the game. The same thing, a half-inch away from the shot that makes it for them gives us a steal of two.”
For the second trials in a row, Team Shuster rallied to win the second game after dropping the first.
“I have been in a third game now, the last three cycles, but (Sunday) it’s winner goes, loser goes home, this is like playing a national championship game for us,” Shuster said.
Trailing 2-1 in the sixth, Shuster drew his final rock in to give Team Shuster the two closest stones, which forced Dropkin to make a decision between taking one point and trying for a takeout to possibly score three or four.
“We just have to talk about being patient,” Shuster said. “We said, ‘We might not flip this hammer in three or four ends (Saturday), it may take six, seven, eight, nine ends,’ and we finally flipped it after the eighth end. For us, it was really just being patient.”
Dropkin tried for a double takeout of Shuster’s stones, and his shot just missed its intended target, which allowed Team Shuster to steal two and take 3-2 lead.
“We had an opportunity to really end the game in six, and on my last, just didn’t throw the greatest rock,” Dropkin said. “I wish I had that back, but we can’t do that unfortunately...I didn’t have my best release and tried to carve it in there enough, but I didn’t quite make it.
“That’s kind of how she goes sometimes. You give up a steal of two and advantage in the game to a team like Shuster, they’re going to capitalize and make the most of it.”
Team Dropkin tied the game in the seventh with one, but that was the final end that they scored.
Team Shuster was able to blank the eighth end and then take the lead for good with two in the ninth. Shuster had a takeout with the final stone of the end to score two.
Dropkin had the final stone in the 10th end, but had to try a difficult takeout to score, and it missed, giving Team Shuster two more and the four-point final margin.
“You’ve got to have a mind of a goldfish in these things because if we come out and think about what we did yesterday and the shots that we missed, it could easily carry over into the next game,” Team Shuster’s third Chris Plys said.
Six of the eight players on the ice are familiar with a decisive third game at Baxter Arena. Three of the four members of Team Shuster — Shuster, Matt Hamilton and John Landsteiner — were in the same position at the 2017 trials when they dropped the opening game to the team skipped by Heath McCormick and then won the final two games to clinch the Olympic berth. Team Shuster’s Chris Plys was on Team McCormick, as were two members of team Dropkin (Dropkin and Thomas Howell).