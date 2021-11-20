US Curling Trials: Team Peterson clinches spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics

“We had an opportunity to really end the game in six, and on my last, just didn’t throw the greatest rock,” Dropkin said. “I wish I had that back, but we can’t do that unfortunately...I didn’t have my best release and tried to carve it in there enough, but I didn’t quite make it.

“That’s kind of how she goes sometimes. You give up a steal of two and advantage in the game to a team like Shuster, they’re going to capitalize and make the most of it.”

Team Dropkin tied the game in the seventh with one, but that was the final end that they scored.

Team Shuster was able to blank the eighth end and then take the lead for good with two in the ninth. Shuster had a takeout with the final stone of the end to score two.

Dropkin had the final stone in the 10th end, but had to try a difficult takeout to score, and it missed, giving Team Shuster two more and the four-point final margin.

“You’ve got to have a mind of a goldfish in these things because if we come out and think about what we did yesterday and the shots that we missed, it could easily carry over into the next game,” Team Shuster’s third Chris Plys said.