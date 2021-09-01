US Olympic Swim Trials generate $34.5 million in economic impact to Omaha and Nebraska

Despite obstacles such as a pandemic and the addition of a second meet, the fourth iteration of the Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha went into the history books as another major success.
That legacy was further burnished Wednesday with the release of the economic impact report for the event.
A report produced by the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau illustrates that Waves I and II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials generated $34.5 million in economic impact to the city and state over a more than two-week period.
That number wasn’t as big as the previous Trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016 because of the restrictions placed on the event after it was postponed nearly one year. Among the COVID-related restrictions at the CHI Health Center was that the arena could only be filled to 50% capacity.
Attendance over the 12 days of competition exceeded 122,000 despite those attendance restrictions, Omaha Sports Commission President Josh Todd said.
“Everybody is still happy with how the event turned out,” Todd said. “We’re also really proud of what was accomplished because of everything we went through the year before. We had those capacity limits, and there were over 300 swimmers who qualified, and their families, who didn’t travel here for the meet.”
The economic impact comes primarily from out-of-state visitors paying for hotel rooms, tickets, meals, attractions, shopping and other expenses during their stay. Those are all important revenue generators, and Omaha made the most of its opportunity in June.
“To generate more than $34 million for Omaha in a pandemic was an incredible boost for the city and the state,” Todd said. “Remember it all could have been zero dollars. This event helped a lot of jobs come back, generated 15,000 hotel room nights and filled up restaurants that were empty.”
Another unprecedented element that had to be addressed was the COVID mitigation plans that needed to be put in place.
“That part sometimes gets lost when people think about the event,” Todd said. “We had a lot of extra health and safety protocols to put in place with COVID testing and limiting who could be in different parts of the venue. Athletes, coaches, officials, event organizers, media, vendors — everyone needed to be tested.”
Some people from those groups involved with the event before the beginning of the competition were tested as many as seven times over a 22-day period.
Another measurement of the success and impact of the Trials came from a report generated by Universal Information Systems. The two waves of the Trials resulted in an estimated $47 million media value from local coverage, national broadcasts, international stories and social media. Stories on the Trials in Omaha reached hundreds of millions of people around the world.
Both OSC chairwoman Donna Kush and Todd said hosting events like the Swim Trials continue to be a worthy pursuit for the city and state.
“Thousands of visitors from around the country came to Omaha and watched our nation’s top swimmers compete for a spot on the Olympic team (that went) to Tokyo,” Kush said. “Our hotels and restaurants were filled, attractions busy, and you could feel a positive atmosphere throughout our city.
“This report reinforces the valuable role the OSC plays in recruiting major sporting events to Omaha and the huge benefits these events provide our citizens.”
Todd said the OSC and its partners and sponsors are continuing the work needed to bring those events to Omaha. The next is the Nov. 12-21 U.S. Olympic Curling Trials at Baxter Arena. The OSC also has submitted a proposal to host the 2024 Olympic Swim Trials, and Omaha is one of four finalists to host that event.
“We have momentum going,” Todd said. “We just need to keep going with the people, the manpower and the money to bring these events here. There are a lot of cities that would have loved to have $34 million in economic impact for the year. We did that in two weeks.
“It’s nice to be leading the comeback that’s still going on.”