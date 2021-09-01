US Olympic Swim Trials generate $34.5 million in economic impact to Omaha and Nebraska

Despite obstacles such as a pandemic and the addition of a second meet, the fourth iteration of the Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha went into the history books as another major success.

That legacy was further burnished Wednesday with the release of the economic impact report for the event.

A report produced by the Omaha Convention and Visitors Bureau illustrates that Waves I and II of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials generated $34.5 million in economic impact to the city and state over a more than two-week period.

That number wasn’t as big as the previous Trials in 2008, 2012 and 2016 because of the restrictions placed on the event after it was postponed nearly one year. Among the COVID-related restrictions at the CHI Health Center was that the arena could only be filled to 50% capacity.

Attendance over the 12 days of competition exceeded 122,000 despite those attendance restrictions, Omaha Sports Commission President Josh Todd said.

“Everybody is still happy with how the event turned out,” Todd said. “We’re also really proud of what was accomplished because of everything we went through the year before. We had those capacity limits, and there were over 300 swimmers who qualified, and their families, who didn’t travel here for the meet.”