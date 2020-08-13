Omaha Roncalli grad Alec Bohm called up by Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm’s dream of playing in the majors is about to become a reality.
The Omaha Roncalli graduate was informed by the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night that he was being promoted to the big-league team. The 24-year-old Bohm was the third overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft and considered the Phillies’ top hitting prospect.
Bohm’s father Dan confirmed Thursday morning that his son had been promoted and was at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Phillies. Philadelphia plays host to Baltimore on Thursday afternoon but Dan Bohm said he wasn’t certain whether his son would be in the starting lineup.
The Phillies host the New York Mets in a series that begins Friday.
Bohm, who played collegiately at Wichita State, slugged his way up to Double-AA last year. He batted .269 with 14 home runs and 42 RBIs in 238 at-bats.
Including the two previous minor-league teams he competed for in 2019, he batted .305 with 21 home runs and 80 RBIs. He primarily played third base but also saw action at first.
He followed that up with a strong showing in the Arizona Fall League and in September was named the Phillies’ top minor-league position player.
The team had yet to confirm the move Thursday but Bohm is expected to be formally added to the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster before the start of Thursday’s game against the Orioles.
Philadelphia, which recently called up top pitching prospect Spencer Howard, is off to a 5-8 start this season.
