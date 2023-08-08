Iowa’s Yonathan Perlaza hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie as the Cubs went on to an 8-2 win over the Storm Chasers on Tuesday night at Werner Park.

Omaha got solo homers from Adeiny Hechavarria and Devin Mann, with Mann’s blast tying it in the sixth inning. Mann had two of Omaha’s five hits.

But Iowa pulled away from there, handing Omaha its seventh straight loss.

Iowa and Omaha play again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Iowa (61-46)............000 011 204—8 7 0

At Omaha (50-55).....001 001 000—2 5 2

W: Key, 1-0. L: Pennington, 5-1. S: Horn, 1. 2B: I, Canario; O, Loftin. HR: I, Crow-Armstrong (2), Mervis (12), Perlaza (17); O, Hechavarria (5), Mann (1).

