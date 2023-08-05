LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Omaha's offense continued to struggle scoring runs as the Storm Chasers dropped a 5-1 decision at Louisville on Saturday night.

Omaha (50-53) has scored 12 runs in losing all five games to the Bats. The past three, the Chasers have gone 2 of 18 with runners in scoring position.

Omaha grabbed a lead Saturday in the third inning when Angelo Castellano stole home. But Louisville scored all its runs in the middle innings off starter Jonathan Bowlan.

Castellano and Tyler Gentry had two hit each for the Chasers.

Louisville goes for the six-game series sweep at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (50-53) .......... 001 000 000 — 1 6 2

Louisville (58-47) ...... 000 230 00x — 5 10 1

W: Gutierrez, 1-0. L: Bowlan, 3-3. 2B: L, Reynolds. 3B: O, Gentry. HR: L, Barrero (9).

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years