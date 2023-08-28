Four members of the Omaha Supernovas professional volleyball team helped USA capture gold Saturday night at the NORCECA Final Six tournament.

Competing for the American squad were setter Sydney Hilley, middle blocker Danielle Hart, outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller and libero Kendall White. Team USA defeated host Dominican Republic in the final played in Santo Domingo.

A fifth member of the Supernovas — Bethania de la Cruz, competed for the Dominican Republic.

“To have five Supernovas in this prestigious international tournament is monumental,” Supernovas team president Diane Mendenhall said. “Their performance is truly generating enthusiasm in anticipation of the inaugural pro volleyball season.”

The Supernovas will begin play in the Pro Volleyball Federation in February.