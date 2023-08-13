On a course in Argentina, a 9-year-old turned to his dad one Sunday and told him, “I want to be a professional golfer.”

Alejandro Tosti said his dad looked down at him, then said “OK, but first you’re going to get your degree.”

Tosti has his degree from the University of Florida. Sunday, he earned his degree from the Korn Ferry Tour.

With his six-stroke comeback to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship by three strokes, the KFT rookie who’s 27 will be on the PGA Tour next season.

The win moves him to No. 4 in points for the season. He’s the fifth the tour has declared #tourbound for the PGA Tour in 2024.

“I've been doing all I have to do, not burning any bridges, taking the time," Tosti said. “A lot of times I was thinking that it took me too long, comparing myself to other players that I played in college and amateur events.

“I saw myself struggling the first couple of years as a professional but I never had a doubt about my game about the path that I was taking. It took a little bit longer. But finally I can say that I'm going to be on the PGA Tour.”

Tosti leads the tour this year in eagles and birdies. But he wasn’t winning. No top-three finishes, four fourth-places.

He called Sunday’s win a “break point.” There were a couple others earlier. He got into the PGA Tour event in Mexico on a sponsor’s exemption and was in the top 10. That finish got him into the Wells Fargo Championship, one of that tour’s designated tournaments, and he made the cut there on the number.

“It’s just a lot of things that finally have been showing up in the results," Tosti said.

It was an unconventional route to victory at Indian Creek on a cloudy, cool day.

Tosti set PBC scoring records in the first round (63) and tying the any-round record on Sunday with his 62.

In between, he shot 71 and 69. For being six off the lead, he still was in the fourth-to-last group.

“I started well (Sunday),” Tosti said. “I told a friend, if I have a good start, watch out. I’m coming.

“It was pretty windy when I woke up. I told my caddie I was really happy to find that. It’s going to be hard and I love it.”

He made the turn in 5 under and caught third-round leader John VanDerLaan at 15 under. VanDerLaan’s last lead was at 16 under after eight holes, then he bogeyed the ninth.

Tosti's dagger shot to the field was on the par-4 14th. He holed out from the fairway for an eagle. The lead was his alone at 17 under.

A two-putt for birdie 4 from long range on the next hole and a birdie 2 on 17 got him to 19 under. Now the lead was four.

An up-and-down from the rough well right of the 18th green for par sealed the deal. VanDerLaan and Max Greyserman, who tied for second, still were three back. VanDerLaan made it two with a birdie on 16, but dunked his tee shot on the par-3 17th to drown his chances.

VanDerLaan shot 71, Greyserman 69. Nowhere near Tosti. No one was. The next best score Sunday was 66.

“I set a goal at the beginning of the year and it was to make it in the top 30. I think I'm pretty clear on that," Tosti said. “Now I want to finish on the top.”​

How Crick and Gutschewski finished the PBC

Brandon Crick and Scott Gutschewski didn’t close out the Pinnacle Bank Championship the way they would have preferred.

The best news between the two Korn Ferry Tour members from Nebraska, both Husker alums, was Crick picking up ground in the seasonlong point standings that determine PGA Tour cards and Korn Ferry Tour status for the coming year.

Crick, from McCook, was 4 over after 6 holes Sunday, but made four birdies after that to match par 71 and tie for 20th at 9 under. After starting the week No. 79 in points — No. 75 at season’s end insures a spot on the 2024 KFT — he’s back to No. 70.

Gutschewski, from Omaha, shot 72 with a final-hole double bogey to tie for 36th at 5 under. His drive on No. 18 hit an evergreen. Despite a 3-over weekend, he lost only two spots in points to No. 14.

De Chassert’s streak ends

A record-tying tour debut for Illinois — and new PGA Tour U — alum Adrien Dumont de Chassert couldn’t go on for a seventh consecutive event.

The Belgian finished out of the top 10 for the first time, shooting 73 in the first and final rounds to tie for 42nd at 5 under. He’s seventh in points and like so many in the top 30, needs one more good finish to move onto the PGA Tour next season.

Monday qualifiers

St. Louis journeyman Chris Naegel had his best finish in a tour event in four years. After winning a spot in the PBC at Monday’s open qualifying in Lincoln, he tied for 16th at 10 under.

As a top-25 finisher here, Naegel is eligible to play next week in New Jersey.

Iowa State grad Tripp Kinney’s final-round 66 needed to be a stroke better. A tour rookie last year, he tied for 27th.

