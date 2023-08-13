On a course in Argentina, a 9-year-old turned to his dad one Sunday and told him, “I want to be a professional golfer.”
Alejandro Tosti said his dad looked down at him, then said “OK, but first you’re going to get your degree.”
Tosti has his degree from the University of Florida. Sunday, he earned his degree from the Korn Ferry Tour.
Alejandro Tosti celebrates after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER, THE WORLD-HERALD
With his six-stroke comeback to win the Pinnacle Bank Championship by three strokes, the KFT rookie who’s 27 will be on the PGA Tour next season.
The win moves him to No. 4 in points for the season. He’s the fifth the tour has declared #tourbound for the PGA Tour in 2024.
“I've been doing all I have to do, not burning any bridges, taking the time," Tosti said. “A lot of times I was thinking that it took me too long, comparing myself to other players that I played in college and amateur events.
“I saw myself struggling the first couple of years as a professional but I never had a doubt about my game about the path that I was taking. It took a little bit longer. But finally I can say that I'm going to be on the PGA Tour.”
Tosti leads the tour this year in eagles and birdies. But he wasn’t winning. No top-three finishes, four fourth-places.
He called Sunday’s win a “break point.” There were a couple others earlier. He got into the PGA Tour event in Mexico on a sponsor’s exemption and was in the top 10. That finish got him into the Wells Fargo Championship, one of that tour’s designated tournaments, and he made the cut there on the number.
“It’s just a lot of things that finally have been showing up in the results," Tosti said.
It was an unconventional route to victory at Indian Creek on a cloudy, cool day.
Tosti set PBC scoring records in the first round (63) and tying the any-round record on Sunday with his 62.
In between, he shot 71 and 69. For being six off the lead, he still was in the fourth-to-last group.
“I started well (Sunday),” Tosti said. “I told a friend, if I have a good start, watch out. I’m coming.
“It was pretty windy when I woke up. I told my caddie I was really happy to find that. It’s going to be hard and I love it.”
He made the turn in 5 under and caught third-round leader John VanDerLaan at 15 under. VanDerLaan’s last lead was at 16 under after eight holes, then he bogeyed the ninth.
Tosti's dagger shot to the field was on the par-4 14th. He holed out from the fairway for an eagle. The lead was his alone at 17 under.
A two-putt for birdie 4 from long range on the next hole and a birdie 2 on 17 got him to 19 under. Now the lead was four.
An up-and-down from the rough well right of the 18th green for par sealed the deal. VanDerLaan and Max Greyserman, who tied for second, still were three back. VanDerLaan made it two with a birdie on 16, but dunked his tee shot on the par-3 17th to drown his chances.
VanDerLaan shot 71, Greyserman 69. Nowhere near Tosti. No one was. The next best score Sunday was 66.
“I set a goal at the beginning of the year and it was to make it in the top 30. I think I'm pretty clear on that," Tosti said. “Now I want to finish on the top.”
How Crick and Gutschewski finished the PBC
Brandon Crick and Scott Gutschewski didn’t close out the Pinnacle Bank Championship the way they would have preferred.
The best news between the two Korn Ferry Tour members from Nebraska, both Husker alums, was Crick picking up ground in the seasonlong point standings that determine PGA Tour cards and Korn Ferry Tour status for the coming year.
Crick, from McCook, was 4 over after 6 holes Sunday, but made four birdies after that to match par 71 and tie for 20th at 9 under. After starting the week No. 79 in points — No. 75 at season’s end insures a spot on the 2024 KFT — he’s back to No. 70.
Gutschewski, from Omaha, shot 72 with a final-hole double bogey to tie for 36th at 5 under. His drive on No. 18 hit an evergreen. Despite a 3-over weekend, he lost only two spots in points to No. 14.
De Chassert’s streak ends
A record-tying tour debut for Illinois — and new PGA Tour U — alum Adrien Dumont de Chassert couldn’t go on for a seventh consecutive event.
The Belgian finished out of the top 10 for the first time, shooting 73 in the first and final rounds to tie for 42nd at 5 under. He’s seventh in points and like so many in the top 30, needs one more good finish to move onto the PGA Tour next season.
Monday qualifiers
St. Louis journeyman Chris Naegel had his best finish in a tour event in four years. After winning a spot in the PBC at Monday’s open qualifying in Lincoln, he tied for 16th at 10 under.
As a top-25 finisher here, Naegel is eligible to play next week in New Jersey.
Iowa State grad Tripp Kinney’s final-round 66 needed to be a stroke better. A tour rookie last year, he tied for 27th.
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Golfers Michael Johnson, Carter Jenkins and Daniel Miernicki putt on the first green during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Michael Johnson swings on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Golders walk down the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
John VanDerLaan tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jake Knapp tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jacob Bridgeman tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Max Greyserman tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Chris Naegel tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Lanto Griffin tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Zach Bauchou tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Logan McAllister tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Logan McAllister tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Rafael Campos tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
A bird eats an insect on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Cristobal Del Solar tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Patrick Fishburn tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti chips on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jeremy Paul tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Parker Coody tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Joe Highsmith tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Parker Coody hits on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jeremy Paul chips on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Golfers tee off on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Golfers tee off on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Golfers tee off on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Carter Jenkins chips on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Daniel Miernicki chips on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Cody Blick putts on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart chips onto the green on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
A golfer tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Nicholas Lindheim tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Cody Blick tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti chips putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti reacts after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Tosti shot 19 under-par to place first.
Alejandro Tosti embraces his caddie Ray Yoel after Tosti completed the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Tosti shot 19 under-par to place first.
Alejandro Tosti celebrates after completing the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti is embraced by a spectator after competing the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti signs autographs for spectators during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti celebrates after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti celebrates after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti celebrates after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti speaks after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti expresses emotions while speaking about his family back in Argentina after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti and his caddie, Ray Yoel, pose for photos after Tosti won the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti poses for photos after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti poses for photos after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti poses for photos after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Brothers Henry, 11, and Peter Fereday, 11, reach out to high-five Bo Hoag during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Wilson Furr chips on the ninth hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Wilson Furr putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Bo Hoag putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Spectators watch the action during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jay Card III chips on the ninth hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Zack Fischer reacts after teeing off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Curtis Luck hits the ball on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Zack Fischer chips out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alan Wagner watches his shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scott Gutschewski putts on the 15th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scott Gutschewski putts on the 15th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scott Gutschewski hits the ball on the 16th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Bo Hoag chips onto the green on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Chris Gotterup putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jay Card III putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Brandon Crick watches Jorge Fernández Valdés line up his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jorge Fernández Valdés tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Brandon Crick tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Ben Silverman putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Parker Coody, center, lines up his putt along with Jeremy Paul, left, and Joe Highsmith, right, on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jeremy Paul's caddie wears South African flag socks during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Cristobal Del Solar hits out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Cristobal Del Solar putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Golfers look for a ball on the 12th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Rafael Campos chips onto the green on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Logan McAllister chips onto the green on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jake Knapp putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Lanto Griffin putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Chris Naegel putts on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Alejandro Tosti and his caddie Ray Yoel talk through the on the 15th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Scenes from the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jacob Bridgeman chips onto the green on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Spectators watch the action on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Max Greyserman chips on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
John VanDerLaan chips onto the green on the 13th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jeremy Paul putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Parker Coody lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Patrick Fishburn putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Cristobal Del Solar chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Spectators cheer as Alejandro Tosti walks onto the 18th hole after winning the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Zach Bauchou putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Lanto Griffin chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
Jake Knapp signs autographs for young spectators on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
John VanDerLaan reacts after hitting on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
A volunteer holds up a "quiet" sign on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
John VanDerLaan putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the Pinnacle Bank Championship at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.
