A three-run first inning gave Omaha a quick lead, and just enough margin to eventually pull away for a 7-3 win over St. Paul on Saturday night at Werner Park.

The victory helped the Storm Chasers (54-66) improve to 4-18 in August and gives them a chance to split the series. The teams finish the six-game set at 2:05 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday, Omaha used Edward Olivares' RBI double, Nick Loftin's sacrifice fly and John Rave's single to take a 3-0 lead.

The Saints (72-52) closed to 3-2 in the fifth inning but Loftin hit a two-run shot in the sixth to make it 5-2. The Chasers tacked on runs in the seventh and eighth inning.

Olivares finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI to raise his batting average to .389.

St. Paul (72-52) ............. 000 020 010—3 8 0

At Omaha (54-66) ......... 300 002 11x—7 9 0

W: Hoffman. L: Dobnak, 4-7. 2B: SP, Lee. O, Olivares 2, Alexander. HR: SP, Perez. O, Loftin (14).

Photos: Omaha Storm Chasers through the years