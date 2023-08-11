Brandon Crick of McCook moved into the top 10 Friday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship before second-round play was stopped at 11:27 a.m. for lightning. Play is set to resume at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Crick, whose 68 Thursday was the best score by the seven Nebraskans in the Korn Ferry event at Indian Creek, was 3 under through 15 holes and 6 under for the tournament.

The projected cut, before the suspension, was 2 under, which is where Scott Gutchewski of Omaha starts his second round well after his scheduled 12:54 p.m. tee time.

The second round will not be completed until Saturday morning.