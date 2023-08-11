Brandon Crick of McCook moved into the top 10 Friday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship before play was stopped at 11:27 a.m. for lightning.

Crick, whose 68 Thursday was the best score by the seven Nebraskans in the Korn Ferry event at Indian Creek, was 3 under through 15 holes and 6 under for the tournament.

The projected cut as of noon was 2 under, which is where Scott Gutchewski of Omaha starts his second round sometime after his scheduled 12:54 p.m. tee time.

It's possible those with late tee times Friday could have to finish their rounds Saturday morning before the cut is made for the final two rounds of the $1 million tournament.