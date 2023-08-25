Team USA volleyball completed a perfect 5-0 record in the preliminary round of the NORCECA Final Six Pan American Cup, and four members of Omaha's new pro volleyball team — the Supernovas — played in the wins.

The U.S. secured a five-set win over the Dominican Republic with Sydney Hilley, Danielle Hart and Kendall White all playing minutes in the 25-21, 19-25, 25-27, 25-14, 15-5 victory.

Hart finished the match with 10 points.

Betty de la Cruz played against some of her Omaha teammates in the match for the D.R.

In the morning wave Friday, the Americans swept Cuba and the former Oregon All-American Brooke Nuneviller saw action, bringing the total to five Supernovas in the tournament.

Team USA has also defeated Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico so far.

The Americans' next action will be vs. Mexico in the semifinal round.