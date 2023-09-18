The new Wells Fargo Nebraska Open champion said golf has helped him overcome the loss of his mother.

Andrew McCain, who grew up in the Twin Cities, had only two bogeys in 54 holes at Elks Country Club in Columbus while shooting 17 under for a two-stroke victory Sunday. He had rounds of 62-68-66.

“I'm sure she's proud," McCain said in a Nebraska PGA interview. “It means a lot to me just because of the journey. I mean, I didn’t know if I wanted to play golf anymore after that had all gone on and I certainly didn't know how my golfing was going to be afterwards.

“Golf has been something that's been a good escape. I wasn't sure if it would be or not. And I'm thankful for that. I wish obviously I could celebrate with her, tell her how great I played, but I know she got to watch.”

McCain was low amateur in 2016.

“Having played here a few times as an amateur and having some success as an amateur, it's fun to come here and win as a pro," he said.

Omaha Creighton Prep’s Connor Steichen was the amateur champion at 5 under. Sean McCarty of Solon, Iowa, won the senior professional division at 7 under.

Andrew McCain, Jupiter, Fla., 62-68-66—196; Andrew Beckler, Topeka, Kan., 65-66-67—198; Jason Bender, Omaha, 64-71-65—200; Beau Breault, Howell, Mich., 61-69-70—200; Dylan Meyer, Evansville, Ind., 65-66-69—200; Brendon Doyle, Louisville, Ky., 67-68-66—201; Carson Schaake, Omaha, 64-70-68—202; Andrew Israelson, Bemidji, Minn., 68-69-65—202; Ross Miller, Minneapolis, Minn., 68-68-66—202; Chris Francoeur, Amesbury, Mass., 69-67-66—202; Brendan O'Reilly, Juno Beach, Fla., 67-67-68—202; Zahkai Brown, Golden, Colo., 70-66-67—203; Kade Brown, Marshalltown, Iowa, 64-70-69—203; Matthew Walker, Ottumwa, Iowa, 66-66-71—203; Nate Vontz, Lincoln, 69-69-66—204; Jay Cottam, Kearney, 66-69-69—204; Riley Arp, Fort Collins, Colo., 70-64-70—204; Derek Fribbs, Aurora, Colo., 69-69-67—205; AJ Ott, Fort Collins, Colo., 66-72-68—206; Justin Herron, Omaha, 71-68-68—207; Wells Padgett, Wichita, 68-70-69—207.

‘Gootch,’ Crick move on

Ex-Huskers Scott Gutschewski and Brandon Crick will be eligible for the next Korn Ferry Tour playoff event, with Crick needing a good finish at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in late September to join Gutschewski in the final event.

Crick is sitting in 81st place in the tour’s point standings. He needs to be among the top 75 after the Nationwide for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in mid-October.

Gutschewski dropped from 18th to 19th in points after missing the cut this weekend in Tennessee. The top 30 at season’s end received PGA Tour membership.

Q School at Wilderness

Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln will be one of the 13 first-stage sites, Oct. 10-13, for the PGA Tour’s 2024 Q School qualifying.

After a period of the Q School determining only eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour, the top-five players and ties at the national finals in December will be PGA Tour members in 2024. Q School placings will continue to award eligibility for the Korn Ferry Tour.

Omahans win at hickory

At the U.S. Hickory Open, an event that was held in 2020 at Happy Hollow in Omaha, Jane Pohlman and Dr. Dave Brown of Omaha won their divisions at Inwood (New York) Country Club.

Pohlman was women’s champion by one stroke. Brown won by one in the Super Seniors division.

‘Horace’ turns 50

Omaha Holy Name graduate Mike "Horace" Clarke recently held the golden-anniversary Horace Invitational at Ashland Country Club.

Most of the 152 golfers have ties to Holy Name, now closed. Clarke played baseball for the Ramblers while Horace Clarke was playing for the New York Yankees, and the name stuck to the teenager.

The tournament began in 1971 when Clarke celebrated his 21st birthday with a round of golf with three buddies.

“After he beat everyone that day," son Kevin Clarke said, “the group decided they should make it an annual event.

“The tournament (scrambles for men and women) has never been about making money. It's been about the people. It's about friends who become family, taking the time to slow down, play some golf, catch up with each other, and if you’re lucky, feel like it’s your 21st birthday and you’ve just beat your best friends in golf for the day.”​