No one is able to pry the Nebraska Mid-Amateur title from Bennington's Johnny Spellerberg.

Sunday at Landmand Golf Club near Homer, the Creighton alum won the tournament for the third consecutive year – a first for the event – and his second straight win at Landmand.

“It’s three in-a-row, but golf doesn’t give you many wins, so you have to cherish them and take advantage of them. This is awesome,’’ Spellerberg said.

He cruised to a six-stroke victory over former Omaha city champion Andrew Morrissey.

Spellerberg’s rounds were 67 (6 under on the par-73 course) and 71 for an 8-under 138 score.

Tying for third at 1 under were David Easley of Lincoln, Danny Woodhead of Omaha and Vance Janssen of Omaha.

Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 67-71--138; Andrew Morrissey, Omaha, 71-73--144; David Easley, Lincoln, 78-67--145; Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 71-74--145; Vance Janssen, Omaha, 70-75--145; Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 73-73--146; Matt Quandt, Omaha, 72-74--146; Kaden Shada, Phillips, 79-68--147; Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 78-69--147; Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 76-72--148; Will Andersen, Dakota City, 69-79—148.

KFT in playoffs

With this week’s Albertsons Boise Open the first of the Korn Ferry Tour’s four playoff events, Omaha’s Scott Gutschewski sits 18th in points – the top 30 at season’s end move to the PGA Tour next season.

McCook’s Brandon Crick is 72nd – the field for the final event in October takes only the top 75 in points, with all assured of being on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.

No Amateur advancers

None of the three college golfers in last week’s U.S. Amateur who had ties to Nebraska made it out of the 312-golfer qualifying to be in the 64-man match-play bracket.

NU’s Gentry Scheve was 9 over, UNO’s Kurtis Rodriguez 11 over and Oklahoma’s Luke Kluver, from Norfolk, 15 over. It took par 142 to make match play, which was won Sunday by Nick Dunlap of Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Nebraska retakes Cup

With Trevor Gutschewski and Connor Steichen of Omaha winning the maximum three points, Nebraska rolled to the second-largest win ever in the Kansas-Nebraska Junior Cup earlier in the month at Landmand.

The eight Nebraskans went 7-0-1 in their first-day matches and then won the singles 4.5-3.5 the next day for a 12-4 win, retaking the cup after Kansas won the previous three years. Kansas leads the series 22-16.

Also playing for the team captained by Millard North boys coach Jake Hirz were Sam Vocelka, Porter Topp and Jackson Benge of Omaha, Beau Petersen of Gretna and Owen Tucker and Thomas Bryson of Lincoln. All earned at least two points apiece,

U.S. Adaptive Open

Mandi Sedlak of Kearney was ninth in this summer’s U.S. Adaptive Open for women and Ryan Brendan of Pierce tied for 44th in men’s competition.

Sedlak, 43, won the 2016 and 2017 Women’s National Amputee Championships. Her leg was amputated below the knee at age 21. Brendan, 47, was born with proximal femoral focal deficiency and has worn a prosthesis since age 3. He was the first winner of the U.S. Disabled Open, a predecessor to the USGA event held for the past two years.

