The state’s breeding industry isn’t what it used to be, so a recent victory by a Nebraska-bred was welcomed on social media.

A colt named General Shipman recently won the $100,000 Freshman Stakes at Prairie Meadows in suburban Des Moines. The 2-year-old was the only Nebraska-bred in the eight-horse field.

Owned by Jason Cline and ridden by Ken Tohill, the winner was trained by Casey Schleis. He was the longtime clocker at Prairie Meadows before recently turning to training.

The son of Midshipman has won both of his career starts and earned more than $78,000.

Among those taking notice on Twitter was Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak.

“It’s sure nice to see a Nebraska-bred win an open $100,000 stakes race,” he said.

Midshipman had a short but notable racing career, winning the Breeders Cup Juvenile under jockey Garrett Gomez in 2008. The horse finished in the money in seven of eight starts and earned $1.4 million.

Services for Von Hemel

Roylynn Von Hemel, whose husband Don was a longtime trainer at Ak-Sar-Ben, recently passed away in Arkansas at age 81.

They were married 63 years and raised three children — Pam, Donnie and Kelly. Donnie and Kelly also went on to become trainers.

Don was the top trainer at the Omaha track 10 times, from 1978 to 1994.

A celebration of life for Roylynn, who died of Alzheimer’s disease, will be held later.

Jockey wins award

Veteran rider Junior Alvarado recently was named the winner of the Mike Venezia Memorial Award.

Alvarado, the regular rider aboard stakes winner Cody’s Wish, was recognized during a ceremony at Saratoga Race Course in New York.

The award is presented annually by the New York Racing Association (NYRA) in honor of Venezia, a former rider who died in a spill in 1988. It goes to the jockey who displays the extraordinary sportsmanship and citizenship that personified Venezia.

Sarava dies at 24

Sarava, the upset winner of the 2002 Belmont Stakes, recently passed away in Kentucky at age 24.

He was euthanized due to complications from a leg fracture.

Sired by Wild Again, Sarava was unplaced in his first three starts as a 2-year-old. He was placed in the care of trainer Ken McPeek and scored his biggest win in the Belmont at odds of 70-1, denying the Triple Crown bid of War Emblem.

Moss owned Zenyatta

Music mogul Jerry Moss, who recently died at age 88, also had a horse racing background.

Moss formed a partnership with musician Herb Alpert and started A&M Records in 1962, recording some of the era’s biggest artists. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

The two also bought some claiming horses together in the 1970s, which hooked Moss on the sport. He achieved success as an owner with 1995 Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo and the 2009 Breeders Cup Classic champion Zenyatta — named after The Police album Zenyatta Mondatta.

Ruffian’s remains moved

The NYRA recently announced that the remains of Hall of Fame filly Ruffian have been transported from New York’s Belmont Park to Kentucky’s Claiborne Farm, where she was raised.

The move to Claiborne will dramatically expand public access to her gravesite. At Belmont, Ruffian’s burial site was visible from the grandstand but inaccessible to fans.

In her brief two-year career, Ruffian won all 10 races she finished. She was in the lead at every point in every one of those races and set new stakes records in each of the eight in which she ran.

She broke down in a 1975 match race against Kentucky Derby winner Foolish Pleasure and had to be euthanized.

Trainer wins 2,000th

Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks-winning trainer John Servis recently celebrated career victory No. 2,000.

That happened when Dewey Doit won the first race at Parx Racing in Pennsylvania.

Best known for saddling Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Smarty Jones, Servis began training in 1984. He also trained Cathryn Sophia to victory in the 2016 Oaks, the filly equivalent of the Derby.