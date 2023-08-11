The Iowa Cubs cashed in against the Storm Chaser bullpen again Friday night en route to a 9-4 win at Werner Park.

Iowa (64-46) has scored 47 runs in winning the first four games of the series. Thirty-seven of those have come in the sixth inning or later.

On Friday, Omaha starter Jonathan Bowlen left in the sixth inning with a 1-0 lead. But in the seventh, Iowa hit two home runs and had a pair of RBI singles to take control.

Nate Eaton homered for the second straight night for the Chasers (50-58), who dropped to 0-10 this month.

The teams continue their series at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Iowa (64-46) ............. 000 003 501 — 9 13 0

At Omaha (50-58) ...... 001 000 111 — 4 10 1

W: Kay, 2-0. L: Sisk, 2-4. 2B: I, Bote, Crow-Armstrong. 3B: I, Mastrobuoni. HR: I, Mervis (14), Bote (11). O, Eaton (11).

