Another big inning carried Iowa past the Storm Chasers 10-3 Thursday night at Werner Park.

Omaha (50-57) led 1-0 after six innings thanks to Anthony Veneziano. The Chaser starter left after allowing no runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts.

But against the bullpen, the Cubs (63-46) got eight runs on six hits in the seventh to turn the tide. Five of the runs came with two outs. Iowa also scored eight runs in Wednesday's first inning en route to a 20-1 win.

The Chasers got solo homers from Nate Eaton and Jose Briceno.

Omaha, which has dropped nine straight, and Iowa play again at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Iowa (63-46) .......... 000 000 820—10 11 1

At Omaha (50-57) ... 000 100 200— 3 6 0

W: Clarke, 2-4. L: Pennington, 5-2. 2B: I, Rios 2, Higgins. O, Castellano. 3B: O, Hicklen. HR: I, Mastrobuoni (2). O, Eaton (10), Briceno (2).

