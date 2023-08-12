A three-run fifth inning put Iowa ahead for good as the Cubs knocked off Omaha 7-4 Saturday night at Werner Park, handing the Chasers their 11th straight loss.

Omaha trailed 4-1 before tying it in the third inning on a two-run homer by Nick Loftin and a solo shot from Tyler Gentry.

But in the fifth, Iowa regained the lead on Yonathan Perlaza's RBI single and a two-run home run by Alexander Canario. Omaha left runners at second and third in the sixth inning, which was its best threat in the closing innings.

Omaha and Iowa finish their series at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Iowa (64-46) 211 030 000 - 7 9 0

Omaha (50-59) 103 000 000 - 4 7 1

W: Reyes, 1-0. L: de Geus, 0-1. S: Little, 1. 2B: I, Crow-Armstrong, Mastrobuoni; O, Castellano, Bradley. HR: I, Crow-Armstrong (3), Canario (3); O, Dungan (2), Loftin (12), Gentry (13)

