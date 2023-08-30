The Storm Chasers stretched their winning streak to four games as Omaha held off Louisville 4-2 Wednesday night at Werner Park.

Devin Mann put the Chasers in front with a two-run home run in the second inning, then Logan Porter added a solo shot in the fifth. Porter homered for the second night in a row.

Jonathan Bowlan pitched into the seventh inning, when Omaha led 4-0. Louisville cut it to 4-2 and had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth, but James McArthur got a groundout to third base to end the game.

Omaha and Louisville continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.

Louisville (65-61) 000 000 110 - 2 10 0

Omaha (57-66) 020 020 00x - 4 5 0

W: Bowlan, 4-5. L: Mariot, 4-3. S" McArthur, 1. HR: L, Vosler (15); O, Mann (4), Porter (12)

