Hernan Perez hit a pair of home runs to lift St. Paul to a 9-3 win over the Storm Chasers on Friday night.

Omaha led 3-0 after three innings as Tyler Gentry drove in runs with a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a single in the third.

But Perez hit a two-run homer in the fifth and then put the Saints in front with a three-run shot in the sixth.

Omaha and St. Paul continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Saturday.

St. Paul (72-51) 000 243 000 - 9 12 1

Omaha (53-66) 201 000 000 - 3 7 2

W: Woods Richardson, 5-6. L: Barlow, 0-1. 2B: SP, Martin, Keirsey, Celestino

