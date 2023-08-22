Omaha scored multiple runs in five innings as the Storm Chasers crushed St. Paul 14-4 in their series opener Tuesday night at Werner Park.

That marked the most runs Omaha has scored in a game since May 17 when it had 16 against Toledo.

The first two batters of the game homered for St. Paul, but it was all Omaha after that. A five-run second inning, capped by Bubba Thompson’s two-run homer, put the Chasers up for good.

Thompson and Clay Dungan finished with three RBIs each, while Nick Loftin scored three times for the Chasers.

Omaha and St. Paul play again at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Paul (69-51)........200 200 000— 4 8 1

At Omaha (53-63).....052 021 22x—14 13 0

W: Castillo, 4-6. L: Varland, 7-1. 2B: SP, Stevenson; O, Eaton, Mann, Dungan. HR: SP, Stevenson (16), Martin (5); O, Thompson (1)

