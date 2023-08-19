TOLEDO, Ohio — Four Storm Chaser relievers combined to allow one hit over the last 6.2 innings as Omaha earned a 5-3 win over Toledo on Saturday night.

James McArthur tossed 2.2 on those innings to earn the win, while Collin Snider worked around two ninth-inning walks to earn his third save.

Omaha, which snapped a three-game losing streak, took the lead for good with a four-run third inning. Angelo Castellano started that rally with a home run and Nick Loftin capped it with a two-run single.

Bubba Thompson had two hits and Devin Mann scored twice for Omaha.

Omaha looks to earn a split of the series when the teams meet at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Omaha (52-62).......004 010 000—5 7 1

At Toledo (54-64)....011 000 100—3 5 0

W: McArthur, 2-2. L: Logue, 3-8. S: Snider, 3. 2B: O, Porter; T, Dingler. HR: O, Castellano (8), Mann (2); T, Nevin (14), Meadows (19)

