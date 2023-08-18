TOLEDO, Ohio — Omaha's offense couldn't get on track Friday night, which continues to be the case for much of this month.

This time, Toledo right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long silenced the Storm Chaser bats en route to a 5-0 win.

Omaha (51-62), which stranded 11 runners, fell to 1-14 in August. It won the first game of the series, scoring 11 runs, but hasn't scored more than two in the next three games.

On Friday, the Mud Hens (54-63) scored three runs in the fourth inning to take a lead they'd never relinquish. Gipson-Long allowed one hit and two walks in six innings with 12 strikeouts. The bullpen scattered seven hits the rest of the way but kept Omaha off the board, though the Chasers had a chance in the ninth inning.

Omaha opened with a double and single but two strikeouts and a groundout ended the threat.

The teams continue the series at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (51-62) ............... 000 000 000—0 8 0

At Toledo (54-63) ............ 000 310 10x—5 10 0

W: Gipson-Long, 1-2. L: Bowlan, 3-4. 2B: O, Alexander 2. T, Meadows. HR: T, Keith.

