TOLEDO, Ohio — Edward Olivares had four hits and drove in five to lead Omaha to an 11-8 win over Toledo on Tuesday night, snapping an 11-game losing streak.

Olivares, who was optioned from Kansas City over the weekend, hit a two-run homer in the first inning and a two-run double in the second as Omaha built a 6-0 lead. Toledo scored the next seven runs, but a five-run eighth propelled the Chasers to the win.

Angelo Castelano had a two-run double to give Omaha the lead in the eighth, while Olivares also had an RBI double in the inning.

Omaha and Toledo continue their series at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday.​

Omaha (51-59).....240 000 050—11 15 1

Toledo (51-63)......005 010 101— 8 15 1

W: Snider, 5-1. L: O'Laughlin, 1-5. 2B: O, Olivares 2, Eaton, Castellano, Mann; T, Malloy 2, Perez, Nevin, Keith. 3B: T, Meadows. HR: O, Olivares (1); T, Malloy (18).

