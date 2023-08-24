Omaha couldn't overcome a huge early deficit as St. Paul held on for a 10-7 win Thursday night at Werner Park.

The Saints bolted to an 8-0 in the third inning, which included a three-run homer by DaShawn Keirsey in the third.

Omaha chipped away, getting RBI singles from Nick Loftin and Tyler Gentry in a four-run fourth and making it 10-7 on Nate Eaton's two-run single in the eighth. But that's as close as it got.

St. Paul and Omaha continue their series at 6:35 p.m. Friday.

