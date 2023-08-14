The Omaha Supernovas pro volleyball team on Monday added assistant coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn, who had most recently been the head coach at Texas A&M.

Kuhn was the 2019 SEC Coach of the Year after leading the Aggies to the Sweet 16, and won 2015 AVCA Assistant Coach of The Year honors in 2015 while at Kansas.

“I am beyond ecstatic about this opportunity to coach in the first women’s professional ‘major league’ in the United States with the Omaha Supernovas,” Kuhn said in a press release. “It’s an exciting time for professional women’s volleyball in the U.S. I’m honored to be part of this groundbreaking season in a sport that has given all of us so much.”

Kuhn was recruited to Georgia Tech by Shelton Collier, who is the Supernovas’ head coach. Kuhn later coached at Miami, KU and A&M, which parted ways with Kuhn after the 2022 season.